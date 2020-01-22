This is what the second largest diamond in the world looks like

If you thought Elizabeth Taylor’s 33-carat diamond ring – a gift from her double husband Richard Burton – was great, then you haven’t seen anything yet. Here is the second largest rough diamond in the world, which is 1,758 carats.

To put it in perspective, it’s roughly the size of a tennis ball. The diamond was revealed as part of a partnership between Louis Vuitton and Lucara Diamond Corporation and HB Antwerp, to transform the diamond specimen.

It was discovered in April 2019 (it has since been named Sewelo, which means Rare Find in the Setswana language) at the Karowe mine in Botswana. Weighing 352 grams, the Sewelo is the second largest rough diamond in history, eclipsed only by the Cullinan, at 3,106 carats, discovered in South Africa in 1905, and shaped into historic diamonds which are now part of the crown jewels British and Royal Collection. .

Now the next step is to assess the quality of the diamond, and then comes the fun piece: jewelry making. At the moment, the raw crystal is covered with a very thin layer of black carbon, and Louis Vuitton is working with diamond masters, HB Company, of Antwerp, to study it by opening a window on the stone to gain visibility. and by plotting various permutations of size, color and shape.

They will use the latest scanning and imaging technologies to assess the final potential of the stone and plan the optimal performance of each finished, cut and polished diamond. The size of the diamond will allow the production of Louis Vuitton tailor-made diamonds, each complex, each shaped in the form of one of Louis Vuitton’s emblematic monograms, the rounded flower and the star-shaped motif.

We can’t wait to see the end result.