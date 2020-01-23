This is what the Maserati GranTurismo 2021 looks like, all electric

Maserati has announced that its new fully electric propulsion systems that will power the GranTurismo coupe and the new generation GranCabrio convertible have entered the testing phase.

The Italian automaker has already built experimental vehicles equipped with the new electric powertrain with 100% Maserati technology and developed at the new innovation laboratory in its hometown of Modena.

During the current experimental phase, the engineers also develop the sound emitted by the electric motor. Maserati has released a first audio sample of its electric vehicles and we have to say that it is… different from the sounds produced by the brand’s current V8 and V6 petrol engines.

The Modena-based company says the next all-electric models will have a distinctive sound, just like current Maserati vehicles powered by internal combustion engines.

The luxury carmaker’s electric vehicles combine “driving pleasure, comfort and performance with a unique and incomparable sound”. Still, we’re not sure how the sound of the Maserati electric motor differs from the sounds we’ve heard with other electric vehicles. .

Either way, Maserati says tests under various road and track conditions will enable it to acquire important data for the development and definition of new electric powertrains that future models will use.

The first fully electric Maserati models will be the new generation GranTurismo and GranCabrio, both produced at the Turin production center. In an announcement in September 2019, Maserati announced that it would invest 800 million euros ($ 877 million) in the Turin plant for the production of its all-electric GTs.

Although no official launch date has been published, the following video teasing the next large electric tourer is dotted with inscriptions “MMXXI”, which is Latin for 2021. It is at this time that the GranTurismo EV will be launched , the GranCabrio version due to arrive in 2022.

This means that the launch, already confirmed in May 2020, of the new sports car (rumored to carry the name of Alfieri) will not concern an all-electric version but rather the plug-in hybrid variant, with an all-electric Alfieri ready to be launched after the GranTurismo.

