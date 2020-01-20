This is what makes your hair turn gray

And no, removing one does not push back two

Updated: 12:58 a.m. EST Jan 20, 2020

Like wrinkles, gray hair is a visible sign of aging – it is part of life. But what makes the hair color change?

Trichologist Madeleine Preston explains the science behind graying, from what triggers it to whether it can be delayed – if you wish, of course.

When do most women get gray?

“Most women in their thirties should see some gray hair, but by the time they reach their fifties, most women would expect more than 50% of their scalp hair to turn gray.”

Why do we get gray hair in the first place?

“Gray hair is a combination of normally pigmented hair interspersed with white. Hair becomes white when the pigmentation cells responsible for the color (melanin) cease to be produced.”

Is it possible to slow down the graying rate of hair?

“Nutritional and hormonal factors can affect hair color and stress, but overall, the predisposition to turn gray sooner or later in life is genetic.”

Is gray hair more common in some people?

“Gray hair is an inherited trait – if your parents turned gray early, you may too. Caucasians seem to turn gray earlier and certain health conditions can cause premature graying such as diabetes, pernicious anemia or thyroid problems. “

What should we eat to maintain healthy hair?

“Hair is made up of proteins (keratin), so it’s very important for strong, healthy hair. Foods like eggs and fish are all good sources of first-class protein. Proteins are made up of amino acids (some essential and others not essential.) Amino essential acids are more abundant in animal proteins and more easily absorbed. Iron, calcium, zinc, vitamin D, B12 and B6 deficiencies can be common, so it is important to eat foods that contain these vitamins, or if you are a vegetarian, it may be necessary to take them in complementary form. “

Is there anything we can take to combat graying, if we are worried?

“A multivitamin supplement such as Seven Seas Perfect7 contains omega-3, which prevents hair from being dry and lifeless because it has a moisturizing effect, which can also reduce itching and dandruff. The supplement also contains copper, which is known to prevent the appearance of graying hair by increasing the production of melanin (the pigment that gives hair color). “

Can we make lifestyle changes to improve hair health?

“Since hair is such a barometer of our health, any improvements we make to our general well-being will be a bonus for our hair. A well-balanced diet rich in protein and carbohydrates – which contain essential vitamins and minerals – are excellent for hair growth. As hair is recognized as a non-essential tissue by the body, we need to supplement our energy levels with protein and carbohydrates every four to five hours. energy available for non-essential tissues, such as hair follicles, can be reduced after this time. As some diseases can affect the immune system and can potentially cause impairment, it is wise to have at least one blood test once a year by your own doctor or a private doctor. “

Does scalp massage really do any good?

“As our body needs regular exercises, so does our head. Daily hair shampoo means that we massage our scalps, which results in a clean, fresh and healthier scalp. Massaging our scalps with action kneading means that we provide essential nutrients to the scalp via the blood supply and nourishment of our follicles. “

For more information on the causes of gray hair, watch the corresponding video above.

