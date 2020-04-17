This is what looks like an air travel industry almost paused

A friend of mine and a fellow Yugo (also a former owner of Herbie’s, and now an owner of one of the Porsche Racecars from Ford vs Ferrari), Tory, works for a large airline, and was taking one last trip before. going on leave. Tory sent me some pictures and a few videos of what the world of air travel looks like now, and it’s quite surreal.

First, here is a video shot outside the airplane window that shows how many planes American airlines have landed and parked at Pittsburg Airport:

It’s a hell of a lot of plans.

The Conservative flight looked like this:

Tory told me that there were four passengers on his flight – him, another worker passing by and two passengers paying. This probably wasn’t a big money maker for the airline.

Here’s what Chicago’s Midway Airport looked like at 7pm:

… and this is Baltimore Airport, at about noon today:

I’m pretty sure I’ve never seen an airport this empty, ever.

If you’re wondering why airlines always fly, it’s because they have to keep a number of available flights if they are to get some federal Coronavirus money, since those flights are considered essential services for people on the move. charge.

The number of flights is reduced, since, as you can see, there is a slightly lower demand. Destinations with at least one daily flight a week need to maintain that level, while less-flown destinations are reduced.

The thought is that even though it is an insane sort of flight on so many planes, the number of flights can be significantly reduced while an airline maintains its workforce.

It’s all weird, of course, and you see airports like this feel absolutely apocalyptic, but I’m glad that the airline workers don’t get in mass.

Damn, these are weird ass times.

.