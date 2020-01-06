This is what Joaquin Phoenix said at the Golden Globes 2020

Loading...

Although some of the seeming beeps on the Golden Globes on Sunday were not that shocking, Joaquin Phoenix’s acceptance speech was definitely squeaky. After winning the prize for best actor in a film, drama, for playing the polarizing title role in prankster, the notoriously unconventional actor gave a meandering speech that made viewers scratch their heads at home while trying to understand the often squeaky speech. This is what we were able to put together.

Best actor in a movie, Drama goes to Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker”. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/QCEAo33CYd

– NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

The first beeps came early in Phoenix’s speech when he recognized his fellow nominees: Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce. “For my fellow nominees, we all know that none -” he began, before the camera cut him off and cut off the sound for a considerable amount of time. Viewers at home did not know exactly what was being said (although the length of the beep made it clear that it was more than just a single F-bomb), but at least his next sentence gave us some clues. “It’s great to sell ads for the TV show,” he went on. Probably that first beep was about a profane remark that downplayed the value of prizes like the Globes.

The wrap was able to transcribe what he said in the room: “We all know that there is no f * cking competition between us. I am your f * cking student.” Phoenix continued in this spirit when he addressed the four men to whom he was nominated. “I am inspired by you, I am so f * cking inspired.”

Later in his speech, as he shifted to more political and social comments, Phoenix was leaked again, but this time it was easy to fill in the blanks. “Contrary to popular belief, I don’t want to rock the boat, but the boat f * cking rocks,” he said, referring specifically to the many political crises and natural / climate disasters that are raging around the world. “We have to do more than (send positive thoughts).” The Phoenix speech made many good points and praised his fellow actors – it just took a very tough route to get there!