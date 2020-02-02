This is what is on the menu for stars at tonight’s BAFTAs

Spoilers: It sounds delicious

The 73rd annual film BAFTAs take place tonight at Royal Albert Hall in London, with 1917, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood and Judy expect a lot to win.

After the ceremony, winners and guests enjoy a bite-sized meal – and we’ve got a taste of what’s on the menu.

This year, guests are encouraged to rent an old outfit for the evening or to wear it again to be more sustainable, and this theme continues until dinner. Everything on the menu comes from the UK, and a fully vegan option will also be available, as will the fully-vegetable SAG menu.

So what’s on the menu, do we hear your questions?

The meal starts with a vegan starter of carrot salad with caraway soaked with celeriac, kelp pickled turnip, mushroom piccalilli, reduction of sweet vinegar.

They then switch to either thyme roasted Shropshire chicken, chestnut mushroom barley with a potash Farm walnut ballotine, Dorset truffle cream with parsnip and roasted beets – or the vegan option of aromatic Hodmedods Farm lentils and cauliflower pie with champ potatoes. , roasted beets, lovage and parsley.

Dessert, also vegan, is a Yorkshire rhubarb fool in the early season, with a pear and preserved raspberry jelly, meringue, roasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds, followed by coffee and petits fours.

Guests will also enjoy Champagne Taittinger, Villa Maria wine and San Pelligrino all evening.

Is it too late to buy a ticket for dinner?