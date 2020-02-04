This is what is going on with the song ‘love, I know’ on TikTok

If you are on TikTok, you have probably heard ‘Opaul’. Maybe you even pulled a Charli D’Amelio and danced on it. But you may not know the lyrics – even if you think you know.

“Opaul” is a 2018 song by rapper Freddie Dredd, who also produced the song under the pseudonym Ryan C. But the singing you hear in the TikTok sound is not Freddie Dredd. It is an example of the Portuguese song “David” (also called “Odavi”) by the Brazilian singer-songwriter Célia. Freddie told Mashable via Twitter DM that he named the song after his friend Paul, who introduced him to the Célia track.

The sound contains these lyrics from Célia: “Oh Davi / não vai não / Agora que esse som tá ficando bomb”, which translates roughly to “Oh Davi, don’t go / Now that this song is going to be right.” Some people – including this TikToker who speaks Portuguese, hear “volte aqui”, which means “come back”, but “Oh Davi” makes more sense from the title of the song.

Most TikTokers in English, however, do not synchronize those texts with their lips. Instead, they say “No, I know” or “Love, I know” instead of “não vai não” (the three are phonetically similar.) Then they work their TikToks around those incorrect interpretations.

Take this TikTok from user @iamjuststephf, who shows that a girl realizes that her beloved is poetic to his parents about another girl instead of her.

“You look so different from the photos our son showed us,” the parents say.

“No, I know,” the girl says and looks hard at the camera.

The expression “love, I know” became popular shortly afterwards when TikTok megastar Charli D’Amelio incorporated those false texts in her own “Opaul” choreography. The dance went viral – just like everything D’Amelio makes – and inspired hundreds of other TikTokers to draw hearts with their hands while slapping the wrong words in their mouths.

Charli D’Amelio performs her choreography on “Opaul”.

Image: TikTok / Charli D’Amelio

It is worth noting that most TikTokers seem to be aware that the song is not in English. First, many videos flash on the screen with the words “no, I know” while the user is lip-synchronous, meaning that the script is different from the actual audio. However, the misinterpretation has understandably frustrated some users, who feel that turning a Portuguese song from Brazil into English is disrespectful to both Célia and the language itself.

“People who think it’s ‘no, I know’:” reads a comment.

tap tok has taken opaul

I’m very sorry

– FREDDIE DREDD (@FreddieDredd) January 15, 2020

At a certain point, the corrections in the comments reached a fever pitch, causing some TikTokers to try and ward off criticism of their own videos. Now, in a classic case of internet oversaturation, correcting the texts has become somewhat passé. For example, on the video from @ iamjuststephf above, the most important comment is, “People who still say” those are not the words “: 🤡🤡🤡.”

Freddie Dredd, for his part, is surprised that everyone thinks the song sounds completely English. “It’s clearly not (English),” he said. “But if it wasn’t for those who mistakenly thought it was English,” he theorized, “the trend would probably not have done as well as it did.”

He believes, however, that it is important for listeners to understand the source material, meaning that they should view Célia’s original song. “Thanks to me, I’m lucky that people learn about Célia and Lisa Ono,” he said. “I love them so much.” (Lisa Ono is a Brazilian-Japanese bossa nova artist; Freddie Dredd has sampled her song “Sway It, Hula Girl” on his song “Cha Cha”, which is also a TikTok hit.) “Go listen to Célia & Lisa Ono instead of me, broaden your musical horizon. “

