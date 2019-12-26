This is what happened with the Soviet sea monsters of earth effect

Loading...

In the 1960s, the leader of the Soviet Union, Nikita Khrushchev, said there was a secret project inside the country. He had a ship, this half-plane and half-boat contraption, that was capable of breaking ground speed records of the time while transporting an unprecedented amount of cargo. These projects were called Ekranoplans, and this is the reason why this technology never became popular.

We have written about Ekranoplan before if you are not familiar with the story here. In short, this thing was a massive and scary beast of a machine. But it never really went into production. Mustard on YouTube lets us know what happened next:

The Ekranoplanes as a general idea were not originally intended for military use, but in the Soviet Union, the best way to obtain funds was to demonstrate the use of a new technology in battle. In addition to being able to transport nuclear missiles, Ekranoplanes have other benefits. Because they do not actually touch the water, they are not detectable by active sonar and do not activate naval mines, but they did not fly high enough to be detected by radar at that time. It was the perfect middle group for undercover transportation.

But the Ekranoplanes were not perfect. His problems could probably have been solved with some more adjustments, but at that time, Khrushchev had been replaced by Leonid Brezhnev, and Brezhnev was not so interested in risky and bold projects. The Ekranoplanes were one of them.

As resources declined and project leaders became more frustrated, Ekranoplan's plans were abandoned. It just didn't make sense to continue building these things. Only a few Ekranoplans were built, some of which were used in the army. In fact, you can still find one today on Google Maps in Kaspiysk, a city in the Caspian Sea in Russia. When the government decided to stop using Ekranoplan technology in 1991, it simply parked one in a port and left it:

But the promise of technology is still there. The larger the Ekranoplan, the better it becomes, with improved handling and expanded capabilities. There are too many billionaires in this world. Instead of building silly rockets, why not an Ekranoplan?

Just as frivolous, but much more fun.

