I can’t really say that I’m a big fan of the Fast and Furious movie series, which seems about a bunch of unnecessarily superhuman costumes that pull off all the unlikely and wildly overly complicated modes in a universe like ours, but with significantly altered laws of physics. Also, they like to say the word “family” with great seriousness, probably while making awkward eye contact. Do you know what can make me like it more? If they had more than Ford Model Ts.

Yeah, let’s take a moment to imagine what it would be like, instead of the buffoon chargers, various supercars, JDM monsters, and other fast, spectacular cars, these movies were covered in tin, pushy, black, 20-horsepower lights?

To make this fever dream come true, I fed the specifications needed for America’s first mass-produced car in the Jalopnik Mainframe (a Mattel Aquel sinking into a “data broth” of transistors and chowder) and the gave the torrent information. to download all movies.

The result was these screencaps, and I think you’ll find that a Model T-enhanced Fast and Furious series greatly improves the series.

Here, look! Should we try it as a slideshow? Sure, why not:

I think if I want them all in one post, I can do it too. Pixels are free!

I’m not saying it solves all of the film’s problems, but I’ll admit things will be a lot more exciting if there’s ever been a chance of a sporty wooden wheel popping into your teeth, and instead of having to fake 17 points of change in an automatic, you could get some physical driving action by looking at Vin Diesel’s attempt to properly realize the leverage of the exhaust in a Model T steering column.

I would definitely give the Fast and Furious movies another chance if all the hero cars were the ones your uncle’s middle school friends used for the train got in his garage.

