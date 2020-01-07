This is what directing a Star Wars movie really is

Loading...

It is hard to imagine a set that arouses more curiosity from fans (read: obsession) than that of a Star Wars movie. It is equally difficult to imagine a place that is more mythical than science fiction gadgets, Byzantine world construction and celebrated history. The franchise has spanned four decades, 11 films, six TV shows and quite a few novelties, comics, video games and amusement parks. The wealth is in the billions and the universe is likely to grow long, long after your life.

But unless you are a member of the cast or crew (or Kevin Smith), chances are that you have no idea what is actually happening at those notoriously closed and mysterious sound phases and locations. Victoria Mahoney does that. As the second wars of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the first woman to ever hold the megaphone in a Star Wars film, Mahoney experienced all this. Now that the film is out, Mahoney – who has been a writer, producer, actor and director (Grey’s Anatomy, I Am the Night, her indie film Yelling to the Sky) can finally talk about it.

Or rather, she can talk about the parts she remembers. Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams extended his hand to offer her the concert in person after she had received her name from Ava DuVernay. When Abrams called, Mahoney – understandably – lost her mind a little. “He was wonderful and clear and respectful and was right in it,” she says. “But a big part of our first chat is blurry, because when he said” Star Wars, “I went to a nerd. “

Mahoney arrived early at the set of The Rise of Skywalker, just as they opened the doors and opened the offices of the huge Pinewood Studios. She fell into the shadow of cinematographer Dan Mindel and crew members who worked on dolls and tested lights and did everything necessary to make magic long before she jumped behind the camera. So, from a person who knows a lot, this is what you experience while directing a Star Wars movie.

Sitting on a Star Wars set never gets old

If you thought that even the space-opera landscape would become dull after having seen it all day, every day for months, think again. “I can tell you with all my soul that every time we went to a new location, or walked to a different sound stage, I had the same feeling as when I entered the first:” Hoooly shit, “Mahoney says. “You would hear everyone whisper through the crowd,” I love this set. “(As a director), it was fun to discover how each crew’s set could be celebrated and all the little, teenage Easter eggs that they tell you about. It was like a really amazing Rubik’s cube. You really had to study them.” It was hard to let her choose a favorite, but she settled on Ajan Kloss, the jungle planet where the rebels form their basis. “The height and the scale were really something to see. A ship in a soundstage! The crew had built a forest! There were so many places to discover really great shots and story points. “

You have to capture the real in the imaginary

The concepts on a Star Wars movie are pretty fantastic terrain, but for Mahoney to make it all feel grounded, it meant following a simple principle: every moment had to feel truthful, whether it’s taking place while standing on the Millennium Falcon or opposite a speeder who is about to race between dunes under stormtrooper fire or next to a Jedi who is about to make an impossible flying Force jump. “Star Wars is a delivery person for the imagination,” says Mahoney. “When we go out to photograph something that we experience as abnormal, the plausibility does not come from cool gestures. It is” What would I feel if someone jumped through the damn sky? “

The most iconic shots are also the most complicated ones

Star Wars movies contain few simple shots, but the hardest ones to capture are probably the ones that fans will remember best. “I think the things that would shock people the most are the amount of time and details needed to get something simple, such as a picture with a creature, a human and a sword,” says Mahoney. “There is so much math on just the geography where they are.” Often such scenes (such as perhaps capers with Babu Frik or Rey under the Aki-Aki on the desert planet Pasaana) had almost no time left, filling whole days with taking after taking. “If you have just enough time to go again and it finally comes together, there is no better feeling in the world,” says Mahoney.

There is no negotiation with a sandstorm

Desert scenes on the planet Pasaana brought the crew to Jordan, which Mahoney loved, but also created the toughest 72 hours of her Star Wars experience, thanks to a violent and ruthless sandstorm. “We thought of all sorts of crazy things, but Mother Nature always wins, and there was nothing in the world that would stop the event that took place in a way that we could take the (necessary) shots,” says Mahoney. The only thing they could do was make like Han and Luke on Hoth: long down and wait (although fortunately not in a tauntaun). “I stuck a piece of sand on the inside of my eyelid. When the crew went back to London, we still had sand in the folds of our ears, ”says Mahoney. “It’s funny now. It wasn’t funny then.”

Hollywood has a long, long way to go

Mahoney truly expresses respect, admiration and gratitude for Abrams and everyone else with whom she collaborated on Rise or Skywalker, but she acknowledges that on every set she finds at least one person convinced that she hires diversity. “The worst thing is that I am deprived of my learning curve,” says Mahoney. Nor is it easy to be an eternal pioneer, a role she never wants to play. “People always say,” Isn’t it so exciting? “It’s insanely exciting, but I’ll allow it to be a bittersweet experience,” Mahoney adds. “It’s full of the weight of all the women who were more talented than me and waited for that call and never got it.” That weight does not only fall on the Star Wars universe. As Mahoney says: “No franchise surpasses anyone. It is the entire industry that has missed the beat. Or miss the beat. That verb is present tense. “

