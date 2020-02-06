This is what a perfect 48 hours in Las Vegas looks like

Contrary to what is often thought, there is actually a right and a wrong way to do Las Vegas. Sin City is one of those magical places that can offer vacationers the absolute best vacation of their lives or one of the worst, depending on which activities they want to incorporate during their journey. If you decide to end up in smoky casinos and lose all your hard-earned money at the tables, chances are that you will not end up with very good memories of this party town, but you will end up with debts and a bad hangover.

Las Vegas offers travelers so much more than expensive drinks and fruit machines. The trick is to know where to go in a short time, because let’s be honest: Vegas is at best a long weekend destination. This is what a perfect forty-eight hours in Las, Vegas, Nevada looks like. Take note.

Relax or party at one of the top rated swimming pools in Vegas

If you take Vegas with you during the warm months, build in on time to lounge around one of the many top rated swimming pools. Swimming pools are plentiful, the desert can eventually become sultry, but they are not all created equal. Some are really small slices of paradise, while others are average at best. Different pools also offer different vibes. Some are made for rest and relaxation, while others give you the ultimate party experience.

The Encore Beach Club makes you feel a legitimate celebrity, and the seven pools at Cesear’s Palace include everything from swim-up blackjack to outdoor massages under the desert sun. The Tank at The Golden Nugget has a water slide of thirty feet that winds through a shark tank of twenty thousand gallons. Find the pool that works for you and spend a few hours there.

Take an afternoon out of museum trips

Las Vegas is certainly a party town, but that doesn’t mean that travelers can’t immerse a bit of culture and learning while they are there. Vegas is full of fascinating museums that you won’t find anywhere else on the planet. The Neon Museum is a favorite with fans that is full of interesting traffic signs. The Mob Museum, another popular hotspot, attracts curious travelers every year, as does the wax museum of Madame Tussaud and The Haunted Museum of Zak Bagans.

With so many museums in such a small place, you have to take the time to decide which one fits your style. Choose the one that appeals to you the most and try it during your stay.

Eat your Fill In Chinatown

Only a few blocks away from the main Vegas strip lives a small enclave of amazingly known as Chinatown. Many major cities have their own Chinatown, but this is subcutaneous and must be taken much more seriously by travelers and gourmets. For those looking for an unparalleled dining experience, this is the place to be. There is so much to see and try, your senses need a holiday here after an evening. Raku, Sparrow + Wolf, Yui Edomae Sushi are just a few must-try’s in Chinatown. Stop for a nightcap at The Golden Tiki, The Sand Dollar Lounge or the Leatherneck Club after dinner.

Participate in an A-List Celebrity Show

Don’t even consider traveling all the way to Las Vegas and NOT recording at least one entertainment show. Some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry now have residences in Las Vegas, making it so much easier to see them live and in concert. Many moons ago, working on the Vegas stages was considered cheesy, but now it’s the place to be. Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Brit Brit and Celine Dion have all found their way to the Vegas stage in recent history. During your stay, see who is in the middle of a residence and make sure you buy some tickets. Do not leave without purchasing a concert t-shirt. You will sleep in that naughty boy forever.

Finish off all that buffet food in Red Rock Canyon

With all the food and drink that you are going to do in Vegas, it is essential to find some natural space to burn calories. As soon as you leave the bright neon lights of the city, you’ll see that Nevada has a beautiful landscape for outdoor enthusiasts. Red Rock Canyon is just twenty minutes from the main road and offers adventure seekers plenty of room to explore, hike, and enjoy all that good vitamin D.

