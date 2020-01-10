This is what a $ 300 set of official D&D cubes loaded with sapphire looks like

Loading...

2019 was both the fifth anniversary of D & D’s Fifth Edition and the 45th anniversary of the game itself, so the Wizards of the Coast decided to celebrate it with a massive $ 300 dice set. The “jewel” of the collection is this D20, in whose “20” spot a sapphire is inserted. Sam Machkovech

The rest of the 11-piece set is made of solid aluminum, with the D&D dragon logo used instead of the maximum value for certain cubes. (The D10s skip this dragon logo stuff, as that can be a confusing logo on a “percent” throw.)

The set contains two D20s if you prefer to keep the sapphire in a safe place.

Where exactly should you roll these valuable things? Despite the missing instructions in the box …

… if you pull firmly on the cube box, you will see a trolley lined with felt. That is where you want to roll these things.

Unfortunately, this $ 300 set comes in a pretty, embarrassing box.

You will see this logo often.

We could take or leave the tassel as an opening mechanism.

The logo is displayed again. It’s part of a map …

… which confirms at which numbered place your set is among the limited, 1,974 produced sets.

A D20 in hand …

… is worth an 11-piece set in the palm of your hand?

Also included: a poster with new artwork and descriptions of the classic Sapphire Dragon monster from the series. We are also investing here again. Why couldn’t wizards roll up this poster for people paying $ 300 or more instead of folding it up as if it were an insert in an average pack of Magic cards?

Have fun with this new monster specification, Dungeon Masters.

Some traditions.

These very shiny stickers are difficult to photograph. Oddly enough, one of them has a circular section that cuts off some of the artwork.

On the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons in November this year, the dealers in the Wizards of the Coast series celebrated the announcement of a rarity of the company: official, limited, high-priced dice. Are you as old as or older than D&D? Do you feel so connected to the game that you would like to have a 20-sided cube filled with precious stones with matching aluminum cubes?

Then you were targeting wizards with the $ 300 anniversary set from Sapphire. Only 1,974 copies were made (understood?), And from today’s perspective they were not sold out at the time of printing. Although we would never recommend spending so much money on table cubes – we often lose our equity because we are mistaken among friends and drank alcohol – we thought we would at least photograph and describe the set that surprised the Ars Orbital HQ earlier today.

The gallery above tells most of the story, though it only goes so far as to convey the sheen of a shiny blue sapphire in a 20-sided cube. We still have to upgrade our dice-rolling robots to test the magicians’ claim that an inlaid gem does not adversely affect the rolling weight of a D20. Instead, I rolled the thing 100 times while uploading the images in this report, and my bottom line was … drum roll, please … two critical hits and three critical errors. Hmm.

There is also a non-sapphire D20 in the set in case you want to protect the most valuable cube in the set. In both cases, the set comes with a handy felt-lined rolling tray that comes standard with a full range of aluminum cubes.

This mix of inlaid sapphire and the limited character of the set is likely to increase the price, but that’s about complaints. The writing, the blue-on-aluminum styling and the attachment of the carrier bag to a rolling tray are all solid. If you’re intrigued by the aluminum styling of the cubes, you can contact Level Up Dice producers directly and get a similar set for $ 135 or less. (We would never suggest spending that much on dice either, but it’s sure to be less than $ 300.)

Listing picture by Sam Machkovech