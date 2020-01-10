Loading...

“This Is Us” will be back next week, but we got our first glimpse of what’s going to happen on Friday, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

What is going on: Entertainment Weekly has released a first video of the winter premiere, which shows Rebecca (Mandy Moore) heading to the hospital for medical help.

During the fall finale, Rebecca told her son Randall (Sterling K. Brown) that she was ready to receive medical treatment for her failing memory.

In the first, Randall will travel to California to take him to a doctor for a memory test.

Rebecca promises that everything will be fine. Based on flash-forward scenes, we know this is not necessarily the case for her.

Another clip: A separate clip from the premiere episode appeared online earlier this week, according to TVLine.

The scene shows Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) returning home after their trip to Philadelphia. Toby asks if something is wrong. Kate goes wild against him.

Kate: “I was taking a nice picture of you and Jack when I saw you talking to me about garbage on your CrossFit text string.”

Toby apologizes and explains. “I wouldn’t look you in the eyes and lie to you, okay?”