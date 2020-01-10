Loading...
“This Is Us” will be back next week, but we got our first glimpse of what’s going to happen on Friday, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.
What is going on: Entertainment Weekly has released a first video of the winter premiere, which shows Rebecca (Mandy Moore) heading to the hospital for medical help.
- During the fall finale, Rebecca told her son Randall (Sterling K. Brown) that she was ready to receive medical treatment for her failing memory.
- In the first, Randall will travel to California to take him to a doctor for a memory test.
- Rebecca promises that everything will be fine. Based on flash-forward scenes, we know this is not necessarily the case for her.
Another clip: A separate clip from the premiere episode appeared online earlier this week, according to TVLine.
- The scene shows Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) returning home after their trip to Philadelphia. Toby asks if something is wrong. Kate goes wild against him.
- Kate: “I was taking a nice picture of you and Jack when I saw you talking to me about garbage on your CrossFit text string.”
- Toby apologizes and explains. “I wouldn’t look you in the eyes and lie to you, okay?”
