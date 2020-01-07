This is the word most used by sleep causers

Loading...

Speak while sleeping. It happens to the best of us. Whether you’re stressed out from just having an emotional dream, chances are you will find yourself mumbling in your sleep (or someone else will).

But have you ever wondered what you say about your snoozy gibberish? It all makes sense in the middle of the dream, but what about the IRL?

A new study has looked at the words most commonly used by sleep speakers and the results are quite surprising. According to Live Science, when we speak in our sleep, the words we use are often negative and directed against someone who locks us up in the Land of Nod.

The study, led by Dr. Isabelle Arnulf, analyzed the sleeping cat of 232 adults. Of these, 15 had no sleep disturbances; however, 129 suffered from REM sleep disorder, 87 were sleepwalkers or night terrors, and one suffered from sleep apnea.

The researchers collected data for two nights, recording what the participants said while they slept. In total, they noted that the subjects spoke 883 times in their sleep, with 3,349 coherent words – the most common of which was “no”.

About 24% of sleep conversations were negative, with 22% including “mean” or “vulgar” language, and 10% of the cat included swearing.

Why are we so rude in our sleep?

Dr. Arnulf told the NCD: “What we now know is that speaking while sleeping is very similar to speaking awake, in terms of correct grammar, with subordinate sentences and silence so that others respond, as in the floor awake.

“The differences are qualitative: the nocturnal language is negative, tense, more vulgar and addresses someone, not oneself. This suggests that the brain uses the same networks as the awake ones and that speaking sleep translates the concomitant dream activity, which is also tense. “

So the next time you wake up fighting with, well, yourself, remember that this is all a dream.