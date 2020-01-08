This is the safest airline in the world ...

Loading...

Passengers who are still nervous about their flight when the plane backwards from the gate can be reassured about two things.

Firstly, 2019 was one of the safest years for aviation and the number of accidents has fallen considerably in the last generation. And second, rest assured that some airlines are incredibly safe nowadays, among them Qantas.

Aussies back on top

Qantas has been at the top of AirlineRatings’ annual safety list since 2014, although in 2018 it had to share that distinction with 19 other competitors. But the Aussie carrier bounced back in 2019 and grabbed the top berth.

Air New Zealand finished in second place, followed by Taiwan Air Base, with Etihad Airways Qatar Airways from Abu Dhabi completing the top five. The only American airline that made the list was Alaska Airlines, in seventh place after Singapore Airlines and Emirates. Cathay Pacific and Virgin Australia completed the top 10.

Only one other American airline, Hawaiian Airlines, managed to break the top 20 and finished in 11th place. Two other American companies, American and Delta, did poorly in the ratings, due to reports of pilots who were drunk while they were drunk.

Extensive checklist

AirlineRatings chose Qantas for more than 400 other competitors, using an extensive checklist with aviation association and government controls, number of crashes and other serious accidents, age of the aircraft, financial status of the company and training and experience of pilots. Even small incidents are not exempt from checking.

The report is good news for those who made the list in what was the third safest year ever, otherwise marred by incidents such as the crash of a Boeing 737 Max in Ethiopia that killed 157 passengers. The accident was one of 19 reported crashes, more than half of which were in North America.

2017 still the safest year

According to the Aviation Safety Network, 2017 was the safest year ever, with 10 accidents and 44 deaths reported. The association also determined that the chance of being killed in a plane crash was one in two million.

