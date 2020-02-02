This is the real reason why Prince William is not wearing a wedding ring

And Kate doesn’t seem to mind.

You may not have noticed this before, but Prince William has never worn a wedding ring.

The Duke of Cambridge, who married Kate Middleton in 2011, has never seen one – but William has chosen not to wear a wedding ring for a very simple reason, and it is perfectly understandable.

Why did he forget the bling? To say it clearly, he just doesn’t want to wear one. Easy.

While the royal couple announced that he would go ring-free for their wedding more than eight years ago, people are only beginning to notice that he is not wearing traditional jewelry.

“He is not someone for jewelry,” explained a palace official. “He has never worn one. He decided he didn’t want to wear one now. It all comes down to personal preference. “

We don’t know how we missed the announcement, but it has shared the internet with many people who have visited Twitter to express their sorrow on this topic.

Prince William’s decision, however, is not uncommon with more and more men choosing to go wedding-ring-free.

It even turns out that it is a common decision in the royal family with William’s grandfather, Prince Philip, who chooses not to wear one. Prince Harry, however, has broken the royal tradition by wearing a simple platinum band on his left hand, made by the Cleave and Company, the same jeweler behind Meghan Markle’s engagement ring.

In essence, it is up to every royal party that they prefer. Kate on the other hand has enough bling for the two of them, never seen without the 12-carat blue Ceylon sapphire engagement ring from Princess Diana on her finger.

Now there is a ring that we would wear every day …