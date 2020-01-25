This is the perfect holiday length for 9 to 5er

Do you have to go on holiday? Of course you want to relax and spend some time with pleasure … but the pressure to keep working hard and hassle can be tough. According to a CNBC story published in April 2019, only 13 percent of US people would take 1/4 of the vacation days their company gives them, as discovered by a Bankrate survey of more than 2,000 people. Even worse? 4 percent of respondents said they would not go on vacation, period.

When you work on a typical 9-to-5 work schedule, it is a very good idea to go on holiday. Although people generally focus on where they should go, how long they have to be away is also a crucial consideration.

What is the perfect holiday length for a 9 t0 5er? It’s 10 days. Read on to find out why.

You need a few days to even get used to being away

If people can relax as soon as they add an automatic reply to their work e-mail and say they are on vacation, a five to seven day trip might be fine.

But according to Travel and Leisure, it takes a total of three days for people to ‘de-stress’. This is based on a G Adventures survey of 2,000 people living in the US between the ages of 22 and 55. Because you need a few days to even get used to it, it makes sense to plan a 10-day trip.

If you know you will be leaving for 10 days, you can even prepare yourself mentally for your vacation. It would be easy to assume that you need at least a day or two to relax, buy some groceries when you stay in an apartment or hotel room with a kitchen, and organize yourself.

You will really feel that you have had time without work

A 10-day trip ensures that you can really enjoy your free time instead of feeling that you need a vacation from your vacation, because you have not had a chance to really switch off.

For example, if you leave five or seven days, two of those days can be travel days, and then you can only relax for a few hours because you’re at the airport or packing (or wondering if you’ve left something you left behind) really wanted to take it).

While a week can fly by in an instant, whether you are hard at work or relaxing on a beach, with 10 days you have a little more time to really settle into your vacation.

You can easily plan your trip near a vacation

Another advantage of leaving 10 days is that you can plan your trip close to a vacation, so you don’t use up too many vacation days. For example, if you get a week off at Christmas, you can take another three days off. And if there are long weekends, you can adjust your trip accordingly.

Sometimes the most stressful thing about planning a trip is wondering when the right time is to get away, so this can help.

You can spend time at two different locations

Another reason that 10 days is the perfect length for a 9 to 5 person is that you can see more places with this extra few days.

You may want to spend most of your time in a Florida resort or hotel, and then you want to spend a day or two in a nearby town so you can experience something different. Or maybe you want to go to Europe and spend half the time in one city and then go somewhere else for the rest of your trip.

If you only leave for a week, you may not have the flexibility to explore more and you may come home a little disappointed that there was no more time to pack a little sightseeing.

10 days leaves room for some travel problems and stress

Many people have experienced some less than fantastic aspects of vacation, from a flight delay (or outright cancellation) to a full day getting sick and not being able to enjoy a fun activity.

If you go on holiday for 10 days, you have some breathing room for these unavoidable travel problems. Even if you have some problems getting to your destination, you still have the feeling that you had a great time because you have been away for more than a week and therefore have some room for maneuver.

Wherever you go, whether you are dreaming of lazy beach days or want to explore a whole new city, 10 days is the ultimate holiday time if you have 9 to 5 laps. There is more than enough time to really relax and get a lot out of your vacation, so you can feel back to the office with a great and refreshing feeling.

