Loading...

This is the newest "flying" yacht of the America's High Tech Cup

Updated: 9:16 AM EST December 26, 2019

A revolutionary race of "flying" yachts will play the 36th America & # 39; s Cup in New Zealand in 2021. These 75-foot monohull vessels, known as AC75, arise from water in hydrofoils. Get the full story in the video below – + CiAgICAgICAgICAgICAgICAgICAgPC9zY3JpcHQ +

A revolutionary race of "flying" yachts will play the 36th America & # 39; s Cup in New Zealand in 2021. These 75-foot monohull vessels, known as AC75, arise from water in hydrofoils.

Get the full story in the following video:

.