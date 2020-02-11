This is the coolest bike I’ve seen at the One Motorcycle Show

Image: Bradley Brownell

What would a 2020 bicycle look like from a parallel reality where gas bicycles never existed? According to Hugo Eccles of Untitled Motorcycles, it would look something like his Zero XP. When I first entered the basement of Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum (the new home of The One Motorcycle Show), I was blinded by the hundreds of incredibly cool custom motorcycles that were on display, but when my eyes finally focused on one topic, it was the XP that really caught my attention.

I have been saying for a long time that electric motorcycles are the perfect opportunity for an aesthetic change in how a motorcycle should look. Without engines and radiators and fuel tanks, it is possible to bring a bike back to its basic components and start over.

“Electric does not have to simulate gasoline. It does not have to inherit the sins of his father.” – Hugo Eccles

That is exactly what Hugo did with this thing, and it is precisely why I kept returning to this bike to stare and howl as he cycled through the lighting sequence on the show floor.

There is nothing completely revolutionary about this Zero-driven machine from a mechanical point of view and that was done on purpose. First, it shows how good the Zero SR / F components are from the start. For another, it makes the bike visually exciting without focusing on exotic material or unorthodox suspension arrangements. In this case, all mechanical parts of the electric motor, the battery pack and the suspension of the calipers and the touch screen are crowned directly from the Zero supply.

Hugo even came up with a small story for this bike. It depicts an alternative universe where electricity was the primary source of power for motorcycles. Eccles imagined that this bike was made in that reality as something that stands alone on the circuit and that someone subsequently turned it into a street layout. It has the rakish profile of a sport bike with clip-ons and inverted forks. He even wears smooth tires and swings his stand for a rear wheel stand along the track. Electric racing bike for the street? I feel it in my bones!

After I left the show, I called Hugo to ask him about the design. It turns out that he is just like a motorbike fanatic like you or me, only with a much better eye for design. Here is a selection of quotes from Hugo to illustrate that point.

I asked Hugo why he decided to go so fast with turbofan wheels for this bike. Really, there could only be one answer.

“I love turbo fan wheels. To be honest, I have been waiting for an excuse to use a version of turbofan wheels on a bicycle. “

When I said that I appreciated the ability of this bike to look like a potential blueprint for the future of motorcycle design, he quickly appreciated me.

“The XP is not intended as a future bicycle. When I first got the project from Zero, it reminded me of the late 1800s when gasoline engines first appeared. And I feel that there are many parallels. We are currently where there are no rules yet. “

And finally I asked what such an off-the-wall design looked so clean.

“An electric bicycle has about one fifth of the components (of a petrol-driven bicycle) and that fact also lends itself to visual simplicity. You do not need a gas tank, there is no exhaust pipe. “

From the point of view of implementation, the design of this bike did exactly what it wanted to do. Even with the same old engine layout that we know so well today, you can tear up the rulebook and start all over again. Perhaps if the engine boom from evolution in the early 1900s to electrically branched, bicycles would look more like this today.

