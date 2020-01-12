This is the “biggest clue” that Harry and Meghan are moving to Canada sooner than we thought

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the news that they were going to “step back” from their roles as senior royals.

Reportedly, Harry and Meghan did not consult the Queen about their shocking decision, leaving the rest of the royal family “deeply disappointed”.

However, the couple also explained that they wanted to become financially independent and created a page on their website, sussexroyal.com, called “Financing,” detailing how they are currently funded. It also explains how they aim to distance themselves financially.

The Sussexes may already have some ideas on how they will work outside of the royal family, with discussions on the couple’s launch of their own fashion line, Meghan’s report with Disney and a revealing interview.

As part of their decision to withdraw from the institution, they also announced that they would split their time between the United Kingdom and North America while “continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen”.

Shortly after, it was reported that Meghan had already left the United Kingdom for Canada to be with baby Archie Harrison, who had stayed there with Meghan’s friend Jessica Mulroney and a nanny.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry will make his way abroad “certainly in two weeks” and Meghan has not yet booked a flight to the UK. They have no royal commitments for the “foreseeable future”.

But there is a hint that the couple plans to settle in Canada much sooner than expected – and that is the fact that they brought their dogs with them during their six-week vacation.

Meghan’s rescue dog, Guy, flew with the Sussexes in November, alongside a female black Labrador that is said to be the dog they adopted together.

The fact that their pets stayed in Canada has been called “the greatest indication, in hindsight, that they probably wouldn’t come back from this so-called vacation.”

“The Duke and Duchess love their dogs and Guy was once relocated from Canada to London once when Meghan moved. She wouldn’t have considered moving for him again if it weren’t at least semi-permanent. “