Typical dinners vary greatly depending on where you are in the world. Many factors play a role in determining which meals are most popular for dinner in each country. Elements such as religious and historical traditions, wealth and poverty, access to ingredients, and even the weather can all affect what people usually eat for dinner. Check out these medium dinners in five different countries around the world.

United Kingdom: Meat and two vegetables

When foreigners think of British cuisine, ideas for fish and chips, steak and beer, or grilled Sundays tend to come to mind. Although these foods are usually eaten in the UK, one of the most typical dinners of the week is just meat and two vegetables. Of course, the dish consists of one type of protein and then vegetables, although sometimes more than two vegetables are served.

Common meats that people eat for dinner in Britain include sausages, which are also the basis of a dish called banger and puree. The photo shows a typical meat dish and two vegetables eaten with a fork-in-a-hole, consisting of sausages stuffed into a Yorkshire pudding.

Zimbabwe: Sadza

The national dish in Zimbabwe is Sadza, a simple meal consisting of cornmeal. Usually, you will serve it with a stew of vegetables or legumes, as shown in the photo. Meat, such as beef or goat, is also served with sadza for those who can afford it. For those who can’t afford it, a protein often comes in the way of fried insects.

One of the world’s poorest countries, Zimbabwe has high levels of poverty, with 34% of the population living in extreme poverty in 2020 and ingredients such as meat are considered luxury items for many families. Cornmeal, on the other hand, is a key element of the indigenous population. During the holidays, such as Christmas, the Christian population of Zimbabwe can enjoy meat cooked on a spit that is shared throughout the village.

Norway: Meatballs in sauce

The typical dinner in Norway varies greatly from person to person, as many international dishes are now popular in the Scandinavian country. Although traditional Norwegian dishes are still cooked, global dishes such as pasta or fries are also common in Norwegian households.

A typical and authentic Norwegian dish is meatballs, often served with sauce and potatoes. Norwegian meatballs are often prepared with minced beef or minced pork or both. When not served with sauce, they are often accompanied by heavy cream, sour cream or goat cheese. Potatoes are a traditional dish in Norway, although other starchs such as rice or pasta are becoming more popular. Potatoes are served in a variety of creative ways, from pasta known as klubb to crispy baked potatoes.

Erythraea: Injera And Kitcha

Commonly found in Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia, injectra is a popular flat bread with a spongy texture similar to pancakes. It is served as a staple in Eritrea and is the basis of many meals, along with wheat bread known as kitcha. Instead of appearing in individual dishes, foods such as injectra and kitcha are often served in shared bowls in Eritrea. People use bread to collect other dishes on offer, which usually consist of a variety of dishes.

Animals such as goats, cattle, sheep, pigs and chickens are usually bred for food in Eritrea and will sometimes be served with stew-shaped Virginia. Vegetables are also included in the stew, which are more common than not extremely spicy. In restaurants in the former Italian colony, there are also many dishes inspired by Italy, such as pasta and pizza.

Switzerland: Café Complet

In many European countries, including Switzerland, dinner is considered a lighter lunch than lunch. Hot main dishes tend to be served at lunch, which is the main meal of the day, while dinner is usually cold or light foods that are digestible. A traditional Swiss dinner is a complete cafeteria, which includes a range of cold ingredients.

In an authentic cafe, you will find a variety of local cheeses and cold cuts served with Swiss bread. Butter, jam and honey are also commonly offered, as well as hot beverages such as coffee or tea. In the colder months, people also eat hot soup or fried eggs for dinner.

You can try but you won’t actually find these common “Chinese foods” in China

