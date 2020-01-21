This is Taylor Swift without makeup and no Photoshop!

“Unrecognizable!” Taylor Taylor fans have described the image that has begun to circulate on social networks during the weekend when the singer was seen dressed as an elf.

The image is old, although this Christmas has again become viral in various memes and it shows the American singer without makeup or photoshop, the natural one.

And it seems that she has not only convinced that conviction to her followers, who is used to seeing her makeup and with very colorful lips. However, it seems that Taylor Swift doesn’t mind what her fans don’t like without makeup, she is very comfortable with her beauty, as she has shown on various occasions.

Controversy with Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift and Canadian singer Justin Bieber can’t get along at all. In fact, there has been the last episode of its rivalry that has reached the mainstream media.

And Justin Bieber kicked out of a gym this weekend where he trained because Taylor Swift had reserved the gym for his training and the security team was responsible for throwing the Canadian. A story that did not go unnoticed, although Justin Bieber did not want to add more firewood from the fallen tree.