This is similar to hospitals in the richest countries in the world Vs. The poorest

High quality health care should be a universal right for all people, but unfortunately, the level of health care offered is directly related to funding. Many healthcare workers are currently working overtime to deal with the Covid-19 crisis, which has plagued hospitals around the world. In general, however, hospitals in richer countries are often higher than those in poorer countries. Typical hospitals in some parts of the world are incredibly sad to see and are even more worrying than desert hospitals around the world. Keep reading to see what hospitals look like in the richest and poorest countries in the world.

Indian Hospitals are extremely crowded

Financial Times

India is one of the most popular tourist destinations for foreign travelers, but living in the Asian nation is often quite different from what foreigners expect. Being one of the most densely populated countries in the world, many aspects of life in India are contaminated by overpopulation, including the hospital system.

This photo shows an overcrowded hospital in India, a common sight in the country. Although medical standards differ between the richest regions and the poorest regions of the nation, the issue of overpopulation tends to penetrate the majority of Indian life.

RELATED TO: 14 photos showing life in Russia is a wild difference

Hospitals in England are higher than in the developing world

Hospitals in England and the rest of the United Kingdom are usually higher than in the developing world. There are certain UK hospital regulations and standards that must be observed by private NHS hospitals. The main priority of all hospitals is that patients will receive health care that meets their personal needs.

Hospitals in the United Kingdom are also expected to tolerate tolerance and restraint. This means that patients are entitled to meals that meet their nutritional needs, including dietary needs arising from religious or moral beliefs. In general, hospitals in Britain tend to be free of the problems that can infect hospitals in poorer countries, such as a lack of medical resources or a power outage.

Liberian hospitals have been destroyed by Ebola

The New Democracy

Hospitals in Liberia, one of the poorest nations in the world, are at a lower level than those in the developed world at the best of times. But in times of crisis, Liberian hospitals are adapted to deal with emergencies.

This photo shows a Liberian hospital being used as a transportation and detention center for patients suffering from the Ebola virus. With limited resources and capital, Liberia’s healthcare system often has to do with adapting hospitals to deal with the spread of Ebola and similar epidemics. We can see from the photo that a typical Liberian exploitation facility looks very far from the one you will find in western countries such as the United States or Canada.

RELATED TO: These photos show what life is like in Afghanistan, the most dangerous country in the world

Hospitals in the United States are among the best in the world

The United States is one of the richest countries in the world and offers excellent health care. The health care standards offered in hospitals in the United States tend to be much higher than in countries like Liberia, although the US health care system is far from perfect.

With the current Covid-19 pandemic, many American hospitals are suffering from a lack of beds to meet huge demand. The influx of patients put enormous pressure on the hospital system. That being said, the level of health care offered to bedridden patients is advanced and considered one of the best in the world.

RELATED TO: You will never know that these countries are dangerous from these amazing photos

Hospitals in Kenya Sometimes run out of electricity

CTV news

Hospitals in Kenya reflect the country’s position as one of the world’s poorest nations. In the past, Kenyan doctors have complained about the state of public health. They revealed that the conditions in which they are forced to work are often insufficient.

In some emergency rooms in the country’s public hospitals, doctors do not have access to gloves or the right medicine. There are also common power outages, leaving doctors to complete procedures in the dark using only the light from their phones.

NEXT: Mental hospitals or torture chambers: 10 asylums that will give you

These small apartments are cute but crazy tiny

About the Author

Vanessa is a 25-year-old independent writer based in Adelaide, Australia. He loves Johnny Cash and believes that “realistic” is a bad word.

More about Vanessa Elle