An election candidate in Dublin has described a social media post that ridicules his name as racist.

John Uwhumiakpor is a People Before Profit candidate running for the upcoming Dublin Fingal constituency.

He came to Ireland from Nigeria in 2006.

A photo of his poster has gone viral on social media. A screenshot of a Facebook post reads: “Another wifi password that is looking for voices in Balbriggan”.

Speaking to Newstalk’s Henry McKean, Uwhumiakpor said it was sad to see some focus on people’s identities in order to attack them.

– Henry McKean (@HenryMcKean) January 20, 2020

He remarked: “It is my last name – it was a name that my father used when he was alive.

“I see no reason why someone’s identity should be used to attack them – that’s not a good thing.

“There are many Irish names that I can’t even pronounce … but I consider them unique because they are unique names in this country.

“Calling someone a ‘WiFi password’ isn’t good … it’s racist. It’s not a good thing (in) this century if people go in that direction.”

– Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) January 20, 2020

He added: “What (people) should be (focus on) is what I’m going to do, not the name.

“My name is appreciation … but what I will contribute to the community and society is what we should be looking for.”