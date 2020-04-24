This is officially the safest way to vacation in Jamaica

If you like the humanitarian messages in the Rastafarian rhythms of the late Bob Marley and the contagious sounds of the reggae movement, Jamaica sounds like a pretty cool place to hang out. And you can’t beat the tropical climate, the beaches and the palm trees that help to dress the whole paradise.

Underneath this idyllic veneer is the fact that Jamaica is one of the most dangerous countries in the world with a homicide record. In 2018, the rate at which Jamaicans and tourists in the country were likely to die from a violent crime was 47 per million.

It is even higher than the likelihood of other dangers making Jamaica vulnerable, from hurricanes to earthquakes, as much of the Caribbean is subject to tropical storms while sitting in an area where tectonic plates below the surface rub against each other dangerously.

That being said, millions visit Jamaica every year without incident and many of them have to do with how wary many of them are of what to expect. Ensuring your Jamaican experience by planning ahead and knowing the potential risks increases your chances of skanking at Buffalo Soldier and Three Little Birds without worrying about the world.

Be careful with the audience

While traveling around Jamaica, especially late at night, one point can’t be overstated: Make sure you’re not alone, especially at night. Crime tends to increase after hours and you will not find a lack of jokes involving robberies, attacks and worse affecting fewer tourists who are aware of security.

Also, beware of pickpockets and scams, especially for holidaymakers. If you find yourself in the middle of an unpleasant transaction, be polite but firm when you refuse to play. The best way to avoid being the victim of a scam is to avoid very fancy wardrobes, especially clothes that seem to come from a top designer. And if you can, try to avoid showing cash to the public.

However, if you meet locals you can eventually trust, they will offer many additional tips, such as some wisdom that guides and visitor information centers are less likely to provide.

Stay away from these areas

The latest travel advice issued by the US State Department classified Jamaica as a Level 2 destination, urging holidaymakers to increase attention and avoid areas such as the Spanish city and areas in Kingston and Montego Bay.

According to the State Department, the gangs dominate those parts of Jamaica, including the famous Kingston Zone M, which includes violent neighborhoods such as Flankers, Canterbury, Norwood, Rose Heights, Clavers Street and Hart Street.

Tourists flocking to nightlife are also advised to pay close attention to the Hip Strip, the largest bar and nightlife complex in Montego Bay. Attacks are frequent in the area, and while tourists are not specifically targeted, the dangers continue to exist, especially with Jamaican law extremely busy and overly busy.

The safest way to get there

Probably the safest way to see Jamaica is through the free buses provided by all-inclusive resorts. However, most of them are located on predetermined routes that include stops at resorts that are concluded by the resort, which means that it is not possible to see many of the surroundings outside the “tourist trap” tour route.

Public transport is cheap but equally limited in terms of where it travels. And you never know who’s behind the wheel or what kind of passengers a bus will take. Cabinets are much safer and will lead you to whatever you want to go, but it can significantly deplete your budget.

That’s why most experienced tourists choose car rentals that will take you wherever you want and at reasonable prices. Also, consider this warning when moving. You will be driving on the left side of the road, most of them need to be upgraded.

The resorts are safer, but be careful

The safest way to stay safe in Jamaica is to look at the ratings of all all-inclusive resorts on a number of virtual tourist sites and then choose one. Once you arrive, just exit your room by the pool or on the beach next to your accommodation for the entire duration of your stay. But where’s the fun in that?

Even then, you are not safe yet. According to local authorities, even when sunbathing on the beach, most hotel room breaks are committed by resort staff or criminals who receive their internal information from people working at the hotel. And women could be particularly vulnerable to possible attacks by officials waiting in the corridors leading to suites. Avoiding cash, leaving valuables at home and never traveling alone will greatly reduce these risks.

It also helps to check the ratings of visitors to hotels and resorts when it comes to safety when planning your trip. Because, on the whole, if you play it safe, a visit to Jamaica can be a very fun experience.

