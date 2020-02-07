This is officially everyone’s favorite Oscars dress of all time

In the 90 years since the beginning of the Academy Awards there have been some pretty epic Oscar dresses. One was wearing Audrey Hepburn to pick up her Oscar for Roman Holiday in 1953, and in 1995 the Versace safety pin dress was wearing Elizabeth Hurley who accompanied Hugh Grant along the red carpet.

More recently we had Angelina Jolie’s 2012 Atelier Versace dress, with a split so high that it earned its own Twitter account. I also loved Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding dress from Dior 2014 – even if it caused her to come tumbling up the stairs to get her prize, and not even embarking on the insanely expensive Oscars dresses.

All this to say that it is difficult to choose a favorite, but that the public did in a survey by OnBuy.com. The British market asked more than 3,000 people to choose their favorite celebrity Oscars dress of all time, and they chose … Angelina Jolie’s cream satin Marc Bouwer dress from 2004, which was unusual thanks to the halter neck design.

She was closely followed by Kate Hudson and her blushing pink sequin dress from 2003 and Keira Knightley’s romantic Valentino dress from 2015. See the full list of results below.

1

Angelina Jolie

Marc Bouwer

2004

16%

2

Kate Hudson

Versace

2003

14%

3

Keira Knightley

Valentino

2015

12%

4

Charlize Theron

Gucci

2004

11%

5

Beyoncé

Versace

2005

11%

6

Nicole Kidman

Balenciaga

2007

10%

7

Mila Kunis

Elie Saab

2011

9%

8

Rosamund pike

Givenchy

2015

9%

9

Gwyneth Paltrow

Ralph Lauren

1999

5%

10

Marion Cotillard

Jean Paul Gaultier

2008

4%