“The boys have given everything they have,” Solskjaer said on BT Sport television. “They are experiencing this period for the first time in their lives, some of them.

“It’s very, very difficult for them. The expectations of this club are also high, and some of them have played 10, 12 or 15 games and it’s not easy for them. Of course I’m going to support them. I’m going to be here to to help them get through this. “

That may not be due to Solskjaer, after a night in which fans turn on the possessing Glazer family with coarse singing.

“Get up if you hate Glazers,” was one of the milder songs against the Americans, who own the club since 2005.

Solskjaer was brought in by United to succeed Jose Mourinho in December 2018, apparently based on a former title-winning player under Alex Ferguson. His management experience in the Premier League amounted to relegation at Cardiff in 2014.

United rushed to hand Solskjaer a permanent contract in March 2019, without the risk of losing the coach. He has since lost 12 Premier League matches and won 11.

“We are fifth in the table, but of course we work with these guys every day to improve us and make us perform better than this,” said Solskjaer. “We absolutely want to improve.”

TOTTENHAM DROUGHT ENDS

Tottenham reached level on points with United after finishing a four-time non-win point in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Norwich.

Tottenham took the lead in the 38th minute, with Dele Alli scoring the team’s first goal since December 26 in the league.

Last place Norwich reached Teemu Pukki’s penalty in the 70th after Ryan Sessegnon had eliminated Max Aarons, but Son Heung-min headed off Alli’s deflected cross in the 79th minute to seal the victory.

LOTS OF INJURY

Leicester defeated West Ham 4-1 to restart his push to return to the Champions League after four years of back-to-back losses.

Ayoze Perez scored twice, including a penalty, and there were goals from Harvey Barnes and Ricardo for third place Leicester. But the champions in 2016 lost lead scorer Jamie Vardy due to a left hamstring problem in the first half.

Rob Harris, The Associated Press