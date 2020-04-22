‘This is not flu:’ Limitations to safeguard, not punish, Baker suggests

‘This is not flu:’ Constraints to safeguard, not punish, Baker suggests

NO Symptoms. I Assume IT IS Really Vital FOR People today TO Recognize AND Fully grasp Below THAT One particular OF THE Major Factors WHY DISTANCING AND WHY Staying AT House AND WHY Working WITH THE Effects OF ALL OF THIS IS SO Significant IS Mainly because THIS IS NOT LIKE THE FLU. IF YOU GET THE FLU, YOU KNOW IT, AND Everyone ELSE Knows IT, BUT WHEN IT Comes TO THIS Distinct VIRU, THERE ARE A Quantity OF People today WHO GET IT WHO DO NOT KNOW IT. A person OF THE Factors WHY WE Concern THE ADVISORY About Putting on A MASK OR A Face Masking IS Mainly because THE Data Grew to become Very clear THAT THAT Facial area Masking IS NOT JUST ABOUT Safeguarding YOU FROM OTHER People today. IT IS ABOUT Safeguarding OTHER Folks FROM YOU, For the reason that YOU Could BE Somebody WHO HAS THIS VIRUS AND DOES NOT KNOW IT. 1 OF THE OTHER — ONLY Explanations YOU CAN Protect Others, IF YOU ARE Going TO BE IN Shut QUARTERS, IF THEY ARE Heading TO BE Anywhere, IS TO HAVE A Confront Covering OR A MASK, AND TO Offer WITH ALL OF THE Problems THAT WE TALKED ABOUT A MILLION Periods About Below WITH Respect TO Hygiene. THIS IS NOT LIKE ANY OTHER VIRUS, AND I Definitely HOPE People Realize AND Recognize WHY IT IS SO Vital THAT People today ACT ON THESE INITIATIVES THAT WE Put IN Put, WHY WE ARE GRATEFUL THAT THE Broad Vast majority OF THE Men and women IN MASSACHUSETTS HAVE, AND TO Still Enjoy THAT THIS IS NOT — THIS IS NOT Getting Done TO PUNISH Anybody, Alright? IT IS Being Performed TO Try out TO Retain Men and women Risk-free, AND IT IS Staying Completed Dependent ON Facts AND Facts ON AN Unparalleled

Online video: “This is not like the flu. If you get the flu, you know it and anyone else understands it. When it arrives to this particular virus, there are a selection of men and women who get it and never know it,” Gov. Charlie Baker explained Wednesday, including the mask and face covering suggestions are “not just about preserving you from other people today. It is about guarding folks from you, due to the fact you might be any person who has this virus and doesn’t know it.”

