This is how you detail a $ 3 million Koenigsegg Jesko

With a price tag of more than three million dollars, the Koenigsegg Jesko should always look its best. That’s why the AMMO NY team was put to work to ensure that every little detail was perfect when it was on its world tour last year.

It is not easy to describe a car that is so valuable in the tight neighborhoods of Manhattan. First of all the car had to be pulled out of the trailer, pushed around the block and lifted three floors by a lift to a suitable detail.

The team explained that the Jesko should be pushed through its spoiler supports. That wild-looking wing may look fragile, but it’s actually one of the strongest parts of the car. It has to cope with the enormous downforce that it has to generate.

After being located, the team starts preparing the car for its events. The entire process took hours and hours to withstand the first rinsing, washing the wheels and paintwork, drying and polishing and detailing the interior. That seems like a lot of work, but this car costs more than $ 3 million and every little crease and wrinkle in the body requires a special touch to stay clean and radiantly clear.

It is true that the car was not particularly dirty when it came in for detailing, but the car must be properly diverted because the paintwork, wheels and upholstery are all incredibly detailed and will be under intense supervision when the car is revealed at are different events.

All this attention was needed because the 34-layer paint on the Jesko requires special care to make it look as deep and shiny as it should be. With twenty layers of base coat, one layer of pearly white paint, one layer of champagne paint, a layer of gray, a layer of blue and a layer of green, all covered with another nine layers of clear coat, the Jesko is designed to give a really special impression when you see it. Without really careful detailing, all that work is for nothing.

In addition to showing how the car is being cleaned, the video gives a great overview of the entire car, the story behind its name and color scheme, the details of the 1,600 horsepower drive with its seven-clutch gearbox, and the interior of the car that I’m sure you are also interested in it. It really is a special car, but then it must be for that price, right?

