This is how you could become the Gawthorpe May Queen for 2020

Released:

11:47

updated:

12:12

Thursday February 6, 2020

It is a tradition as old as time – the May Queen leads the May Day procession through the city, surrounded by her groomsmen.

The Gawthorpe Maypole Committee is now looking for candidates for the May Queen and the Maids of Honor to move in 2020.

Gawthorpe May Queen 2019 Jodi-Leigh Taylor with her groomsmen.

The Gawthorpe Maypole procession dates from 1874 and offers a parade through the city, led by the May Queen and her groomsmen.

A new May Queen is selected each year to represent Gawthorpe at the procession and various events throughout the year.

Successful candidates are expected to be available for the Maypole procession on Saturday, May 2, 2020, when retired Queen Jodi-Leigh Taylor will present her crown.

The May Queen is also asked to perform at the 2021 procession.

May Queen 2018 heads the Gawthorpe Maypole procession with her maids of honor.

The selection of the Queen and Maid of Honor in May will take place on Saturday, February 22nd. Applicants are invited to attend the Shoulder of Mutton Public House on High Street.

An independent jury selects their queens and maids from 6 p.m. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m.

Mai Queen candidates should be between 15 and 21 years old, while Maids of Honor should be between 10 and 14 years old.

Applicants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult and require permission from a parent or legal guardian before entering the country.

Visit Gawthorpe Maypole on Facebook for more information.