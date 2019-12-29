This is how truckers arrived from Scandinavia to Dubai in 1976

Loading...

Truck Yeah Trucks are good!

When a Scandinavian supplier needed an important spare part for a ship scheduled to call Dubai, air travel would not cut it in 1976. That part had to be taken there. It was an exhausting journey, but for Norwegian truck driver Jan Dabrowksy and his Scania, it was only part of the job.

Before Dubai was the international destination it is today, with its giant port and international airport, it was a small oil boarding and drilling outpost on the Arabian Gulf coast. Although the city was still small at the time, the combination of the lack of other shipping options and the growing demand for goods from Europe led some truck companies to establish regular routes between Western Europe and the Middle East.

Truckers like Jan were driving their platforms in the desert to destinations like Bandar Abbas in Shah Iran, or to Dubai, Doha and Dammam, Saudi Arabia on the Arab side of the Gulf. The routes were long, but truck transport represented an option that was often more reliable and faster than shipping by sea at the time, something like how "Hot Shot" cargo shippers operate today carrying smaller loads over long distances. in short time here in the United States.

To celebrate the dedication of these truckers to their work and the ability of the platforms of the Swedish truck manufacturer Scania to withstand the harsh conditions of these days, Scania sent a camera crew along with Jan on his mission to Dubai through Doha to Deliver this crucial component of the ship that needed it.

The route took Jan through Europe from his native Norway, crossing into Asia in Istanbul over the Bosphorus Strait. Although the trip so far was long, it was only the beginning for Jan and his truck. The rest of the route would take him through Iraq and Saudi Arabia to Qatar for his first delivery and then to Dubai.

At that time, the route between Doha and the Emirates was by far the biggest challenge facing Jan and other truckers like him. Although the border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia was open at the time (unlike today), truckers seeking to reach the Eastern Gulf in the 1970s needed to cross the desert sand without even a signal to guide them along their path . path. Jan wins by releasing some tire pressure to cross the dunes and reach his destination, but not before flying two of his tires.

The route to Dubai was short-lived because the demand was lower than expected and the sandy route from Doha to Dubai made the potential costs and risks too high. However, other routes continued. These days, a British company called Astran still announces routes to the Middle East despite the various regional conflicts that could disrupt traffic. I would love to see what those trips are like, but that's a trip for another day.

. (tagsToTranslate) Trucks (t) long distance (t) Scania (t) Jalopnik