This is how the U.S. and Iranian armed forces in the Middle East compare

Loading...

Editor’s Note: This Richard Sisk article originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

The United States already has overwhelming powers in the Middle East to deal with the threats posed by Iran, as it has continuously built air, ground and ship goods since May last year and has prepared for a possible conflict.

In contrast, Iran has relied on “asymmetrical” rather than conventional warfare through its own forces and proxy. However, it has advanced missile and drone capabilities, according to the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency.

After the United States carried out a fatal strike against Iranian Quds Force commander General Qasem Soleimani on January 3 and Iran on January 7 by launching rockets at two bases in Iraq where US troops are stationed the forecasts go around what a possible conflict might look like.

At the beginning of 2019, the U.S. employed around 60,000 military personnel in the Middle East, including 5,000 in Iraq and around 2,000 in Syria, before President Donald Trump ordered cuts to less than 1,000 in that country.

They are supported by massive air cargo operating from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and other bases in the region, as well as by the Fifth Fleet operating from Bahrain.

These forces were supported by Abraham Lincoln’s strike group, which was replaced by Harry S. Truman last month, and by the use of approximately 14,000 additional troops and the shipping of Patriot missile defense batteries to Saudi Arabia to guard the oil fields Drone attacks have done great damage last year.

With hostilities in the region increasing recently and culminating in the U.S. strike against Soleimani last week, the U.S. deployed approximately 3,500 paratroopers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division to Kuwait, for approximately 200 troops from the 173rd Airborne Brigade to notify deployment and deployment of six B-52 Stratofortress bombers to the Indian Ocean base in Diego Garcia.

In addition, approximately 2,200 Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard the amphibious assault ship Bataan, are en route to the region and elements of the 75th Ranger Regiment are expected to be stationed.

Last week, about 100 Marines from Kuwait’s 2nd Battalion of the 7th Marines were deployed to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad following a siege by demonstrators as part of the Crisis Response-Central Command’s Special Marine Air-Ground Task Force.

In a 117-page “Iran Military Power” report in November, the DIA said the Iranian military was made up of parallel forces.

The conventional armed forces for ground, sea, air and air defense currently amount to around 420,000, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is committed to defending the Islamic government system at home and abroad, counts according to the DIA 190,000.

A particular concern is the development and production “by Iran of a wide range of lethal and non-lethal UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) platforms. Iran has reverse engineered many of these systems based on captured western UAVs,” the report said ,

Some of Iran’s newer UAV platforms, including the Shahed 129 and Mohajer-6, “can be armed and are able to conduct precise air-to-ground strikes with small, guided ammunition.”

The US has accused Iran of using drones and possible cruise missiles to cause serious damage to the Saudi oil fields in September.

When the report was released in November, a senior DIA official gave no specific numbers in the background, but said that Iran had built – and even exceeded – the largest arsenal of short and medium-range ballistic missiles in the Middle East in recent years have Israel’s inventory – to deter the US and regional opponents and to compensate for deficits in the aging air force.

In addition, Russia’s sale of the SA-20c surface-to-air missile system last year “gave Iran the first opportunity to defend itself against a modern air force,” said the official.

In his foreword to the Iran report, Lieutenant General Robert Ashley, DIA director, said “Iran continues to rely on its unconventional elements of war and asymmetrical capabilities” to counter the strengths of a superior opponent.

“His extensive arsenal of ballistic missiles is designed to overwhelm the U.S. Armed Forces and our partners in the region,” Ashley said, adding that the small Iranian boats, large inventory of marine mines, and anti-ship missiles could also be used to seriously disrupt maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. “

This article originally appeared on Military.com

More Military.com Articles: