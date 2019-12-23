This is how the smaller changes allowed Mercedes to dominate the F1 season

Loading...

Photo: Douglas Magno / AFP (Getty)

The success in Formula One depends largely on having a lot of money and also on having the most thorough and impressive technology, and no battle epitomizes the importance of those seemingly microscopic details that the fight for the championship between Ferrari and Mercedes.

Seriously. We've talked before about how almost everything Ferrari tried this year failed in some way, but a new Autosport video shows how small some of the differences between Ferrari and Mercedes were this year. And, as a result, how that affected the hopes of the Italian team championship.

Ferrari looked stellar in the preseason tests, partly because the actual car was running that season, while Mercedes was not yet ready to do so. But as the season progressed and minor changes occurred, with cars evolving in response to more track time, Ferrari proved lagging behind Mercedes in almost every way.

It's amazing to realize how small details could drastically change performance. When Mercedes appeared in the second week of pre-season tests with small divisions in the nose to increase the aerodynamic load, it suddenly looked much better than before.

You can see Mercedes making changes and Ferrari responding, largely in terms of aerodynamics and air flow optimization. But it is absolutely fascinating to see how far Ferrari was delayed for much of the season. Mercedes changes often seem complex and sophisticated; The Ferrari, on the other hand, feel as if they had been added. The Mercedes features many smoother curves that seemed to guide the air flow, while Ferrari often uses more angular and chopped aerodynamic components. It becomes especially obvious when the video takes us to Spain, where great updates are generally made in all areas.

The video also touches the changes Ferrari made after the summer vacation, when the team started kicking many asses. The Ferrari stood out when it came to straight-line speeds, but its large number of updates for Singapore, a new nose, for example, that created more aerodynamic load, showed that the team was capable of taking significant steps. The only problem was the fact that Mercedes had not brought major updates. Once the German team started building in the car again, Ferrari was relegated again to the margin.

These details are honestly quite small. It is the equivalent of trimming your bangs and then, somehow, your dating game improves mysteriously. The championship is in the details.

