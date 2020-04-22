This is how the Queen will be celebrating her 94th birthday right now

This is wonderful.

The Queen turns 94-yrs-old these days, with 21 April being one of the monarch’s two birthdays. Her formal birthday is celebrated on the second Saturday of June in buy to get great temperature for the Birthday Parade (AKA Trooping the Color).

Though June is a public celebration of the Queen’s birthday, she tends to spend her April birthday privately with close spouse and children associates, and marks the day with a gun salute.

This year on the other hand, the Queen joins a lot of individuals throughout the globe who are celebrating birthdays in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. And as you’d anticipate, she’s getting to do factors otherwise.

For the to start with time in 68 years, the Queen will not be marking the large day with a common royal gun salute due to it not currently being proper. And observing as she is isolated to her home with her spouse Prince Philip and tended to a skeleton workforce of just 8 personnel, it appears to be like like it might be a smaller celebration than normal in conditions of folks.

It is believed as an alternative that the Queen will be marking the working day with a digital birthday celebration, with the royal family thought to be having component in a group online video simply call to celebrate with HRH.

Joyful birthday Queen Elizabeth!