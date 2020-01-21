The timing of this year’s USC Annenberg Music Report, which for several years has clearly compared the long whispered but rarely quantified demographic imbalances in the music industry, could not be more appropriate. In addition to crowning a year of newly transparent discussions on gender equality in the industry, this comes amid an ongoing drama over the CEO of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan, who was ousted from her job the last week for, according to some insiders, having talked too much about the Grammy the prejudices of the parent organization.

Tuesday’s third annual report – funded by Spotify and produced by USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative – examines the gender and race of content creators through 800 best songs from 2012 to 2019 and is titled “Inclusion in the Recording Studio ? ”(Question mark and all). The main conclusion of the report is that while the demographic makeup of the music industry has improved slightly over the past year, things are far from equal. In 2019, for example, 22.5% of the best songs were made by female artists, going from 16.8% in 2017, but only shifting the eight-year average to 21.7%.

The figures go deeper behind the scenes of the industry. In 2019, 14.4% of songwriters were female, compared to 11.6% in 2018 and 11.5% in 2017 – which only slightly increased the eight-year average to 12.5%. The same story – if not worse – is emerging in other sectors of the industry: women represented only 5% of producers in 2019, bringing the eight-year average to 2.5%. Last year’s report, interviewing music professionals, found that the main obstacles to the professional success of women songwriters and producers were related to objectification, stereotypes and the statistical minority.

“The qualitative part really clarifies that being a woman is, in itself, a barrier for women who navigate in space. Much of what we see is just a rinse and a repetition of what we saw last year, “study lead author Stacy Smith told Rolling Stone in 2019. communications professor who founded the university’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. report of the year, Smith noted that, despite changes in specific parameters such as the number of minority female artists on the charts, the lack of women in all areas of music is still a “stark contrast to this that we see in the film industry. ” (Smith is also researching screen demographics and film sets.)

USC Annenberg Report Stresses 2020 Grammy Nominees Set New Record For Women, With 20.5% Of Top Five Nominations Going To Women, Up From 8% In 2018 And 7.9 % in 2013. He also attributes the increase in the number of women working on cutting-edge projects in the music sector, in part to the diversity and inclusion working group of the Recording Academy, which was created in almost direct response to the famous remark of “ramping up” made by the former CEO of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Smith and the study co-authors caution the study with possible limitations, such as the fact that a broader data review than the entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart each year could change the results. But they also note that other studies of gender balance in specific genres such as Latin and country music have suggested even larger gaps than those emerging in popular music.

The authors highlight three specific institutions – the She Is the Music Outreach and Mentorship Group, Spotify’s EQL Residence for Emerging Women Engineers, and the Women’s Audio Mission Training Organization – as leaders in implementing ‘a more balanced music industry, and underline the Grammys support for female candidates this year as an act that could have a noticeable effect on the demography of the following years.