This is how the fatal attack by the jihadists against the US armed forces in Kenya took place

The Department of Defense was still relatively nervous about the brazen raid on a military base in Manda Bay, Kenya on January 5, but a new report from the New York Times contains an exciting report with new details on how the hour-long gunfire played out.

The attack by Somalia-based terrorist organization al Shabaab killed a member of the United States military and two defense companies, and prompted the Pentagon to deploy its East Africa Response Force (EARF) to secure the base’s crucial airfield.

Army General Stephen Townsend, commander of the US Africa Command, promised that the US military would “consolidate our resolve” after the attack, and said that the US continues to seek to prevent Al-Shabaab from entering a safe haven plan to receive fatal attacks against their US homeland, East African and international partners. “

Despite the Townsend message, the New York Times report – based on interviews with “a dozen American military officials or others who were informed of the attack” – paints a picture of the relative chaos between the US and Kenyan security forces during the surprise attack the sprawling military base.

“Many of the local Kenyan forces that were deployed to defend the base hid in the grass while other low-protection American troops and support forces were put up in tents to wait for the battle,” the New York Times reports.

Here are the most interesting parts:

Surveillance aircraft attacked: The battle began with the launch of a Beechcraft King Air 350 surveillance aircraft taking off from Manda Bay Airfield. The aircraft, piloted by L3 Technologies’ contractors, Dustin Harrison and Bruce Triplett, was hit by a stone-propelled grenade fired by al-Shabaab fighters that had slipped through the outer perimeter of the base, which the New York Times referred to as a “poorly defended fence line”. “

Aircraft and fuel destroyed: After "a significant portion" of the US aircraft fleet was devastated, including six surveillance aircraft and Medevac helicopters, the fighters "also destroyed a fuel storage depot and rendered the aerodrome virtually unusable," the New York Times said The attack most likely cost the Pentagon millions of dollars in damages. "

US service member killed: Army Spc. Henry Mayfield Jr., the only soldier killed in the raid, acted as the "air traffic controller" of a truck when he was killed by a small arms fire, according to the New York Times. His partner in the truck, who was only identified as "another American", fled the vehicle and "hid in the grass for hours" so as not to be discovered by the fighters.

Robbers for (late) rescue: A group of "about a dozen" personnel assigned to the 3rd Marine Raider Battalion and their Kenyan Ranger colleagues quickly traveled from nearby Camp Simba, about a mile away, to counterattack the al -Shabaab insurgents. Unfortunately, the time it took to travel to the airfield gave the fighters "plenty of time to disperse".

Bad partners: "The performance of Kenyan security forces during and after the battle has frustrated American officials," reports the New York Times. "At some point, the Kenyans announced that they had caught six of the attackers, but they all turned out to be spectators and were released."

In the United States, approximately 200 military personnel are stationed in Kenya to train, advise, and support local security forces.

