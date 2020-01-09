This is a popular time of year for divorce in the Texas Panhandle

Loading...

This season is all about change. For some people, these changes can be drastic.

According to a recent News Channel 10 article, divorce rates rise in January. You interviewed a lawyer who basically said that people will think about it, but will put it off until the holidays are over.

They also said that it could be people who want to start over in a new year.

It takes this “new year, new me” mentality to a completely different level.

Divorce is not a laughing matter, and it’s not something that should be taken lightly. From experience it is expensive, destructive and if children are involved, it stays with you forever. No matter how many conversations I had with lawyers, consultants and therapists, nothing really prepared me for it.

The trend is actually happening across the country and is not just limited to us, but there is a little hope in your report. It is mentioned that most people submit and then reconcile and move on during the 60-day “cool-down” period.

You can read more about their report by following this link. And when you are thinking about untying the knot, you should be thinking not only about the rest of your life, but also about everyone involved.