This is a good time to get started with basic IT updates

I recently spoke with Yaniv Bar-Dayan, CEO of Vulcan Cyber, and he made it very clear to me that with staff forced to work from home, it is a rare opportunity to get major IT projects placed especially security patches, Vulcan’s specialty.

During normal periods, the company’s IT department works with caution in making changes to its main production environments. There are serious risks of disrupting the core business processes of IT through a change that poses unexpected problems. There is always a great deal of computer work to be done. However, there seems to be a way to get this list done much faster during the 2020 COVID-19 blockade.

“In all large companies, their main computer systems are widely used throughout the year. This means that most updates and any changes have to be removed on a weekend or holiday and this leaves little time to do. tests. There’s a risk that it won’t. It won’t start the same way it comes on Monday, ”says Vulcan CEO Yaniv Bar-Dayan.

“With so many employees who have said they worked from home, major computer upgrades and security patches can now be made and with less risk of downtime when everyone returns to the office.”

Vulcan’s platform scans the client’s computer systems for vulnerabilities and then tracks the right patch and the best method of remediation. It is integrated with dozens of major computer tools to create a platform that can address vulnerabilities at scale.

There are hundreds of thousands of security patches, but Vulcan will tell you that some of the important ones will eliminate many security-related issues. A little work now goes a long way, if you know what to do.

With consumers and business buyers stuck at home, the e-commerce business is very important. During the important holiday sales season of the fourth quarter, companies will not risk making any changes to their e-commerce systems. Now, things are reversed, they are the main computer systems that can be upgraded and associated with less risk of disability issues. But don’t get bogged down with e-commerce systems.

The Vulcan platform is designed to size and interface with all standard computer tools. Makes great use of machine learning as well as human intelligence: IT experts who can analyze new security solutions and threats. And sometimes a patch is not needed and a simple solution will eliminate dozens of related problems, according to Bar-Dayan.

Vulcan reports identify the main vulnerabilities and the detailed remedial steps needed. It is a great time saver for cybersecurity teams.

Vulcan also recommends using a combination of Docker and Kubernetes containers to avoid problems during upgrades. This combination provides computers with a giant “undo” button where they can move back to a previous stable state if something goes wrong. (Here is a description on the Vulcan blog: Facilitating the pages with containers and Kubernetes.)

When storing images that are snapshots of the IT environment, the upgrade and testing process cannot harm basic computer systems because the original state is always available.

Here’s another Vulcan tip: No one directly has this problem, so computer security needs to be tackled as a collaborative process between many stakeholders. This requires cooperation and there are many stakeholders, Dev / Ops teams, application developers, business security team and line of business managers. All stakeholders should align with the same goals. It becomes complex.

After most of these COVID-19 disruptions dissipate and some companies have managed to use their downtime to modernize and secure their basic computer systems faster than they expected, then we should expect to see them work with a distinct business advantage. After all, IT is competitive: a $ 3.9 trillion market can’t go wrong.