This ‘internet treasure hunt’ gives passwords to premium subscriptions

Password of the day is a search on the internet for premium subscriptions.

Image: mschf

By Anna Iovine2020-02-03 3:00 PM UTC

I use my friend’s Hulu login, another friend’s Disney + login, a third friend’s Spotify family subscription, and my father’s Netflix login.

OK, the latter doesn’t really count because he jumped to the “four screen” account, but the point remains: password sharing is ubiquitous.

I have no moral problem with this at all. Will you make colossal companies like Netflix and Disney lose my big change? In this economy?

The people of MSCHF – the enigmatic group behind the AI ​​foot photo website and the rubber chicken bong, among other projects – understand this and created the password of the day, described as an “internet treasure search.”

This is how it works: you sign up to receive a notification with further instructions. Every day at noon ET, you can text “what today’s password” is to that number. You will receive a login for a ‘mystery account’. This can be for Netflix, ClassPass, a bank account with $ 1,000 in it (allegedly) – everything (again, allegedly).

The hunting area is that you do not know for which service the login information is intended. MSCHF says to “explore” the internet to find out. This means that you have to test the login until you find it or give it up, probably while you suffer from headaches and tired eyes. Whoever guesses the right site first owns the account.

According to MSCHF’s head of trade, Dan Greenberg, there may be some knowledge associated with this project. From my perspective, it is a commentary on not only password sharing, but our online behavior in general. In our society “darling” is a login, so you don’t have to pay for Disney + for a few months, or you don’t have to pay Amazon Prime for a year.

Not to mention the fact that, even if you are a bit suspicious of the whole operation, there are some intrigues.

“We want to cause chaos,” Greenberg told me by e-mail, “and by having many people quickly search for a service with a single login, it will do exactly that.”

Chaos certainly prevails in 2020, a time when people are worried about data privacy, but still, let’s give their numbers to companies like MSCHF in the hope of getting a free (insert your service of choice) login. Greenberg did not discuss how long the project will take – and how many accounts they hand out for internet pirates to find – but perhaps finding a part of the hunt.

