This Interactive Map Shows How The Devastating Coronavirus Is In The American Car Market

Coronavirus has had a drastic impact on car sales due to a combination of factors such as closing dealerships, staying in house orders, and economic insecurity. Sales data company Foureyes introduced publicly available data into interactive maps to illustrate how much of the market was really lost.

According to Foureyes, it has collected a sample of data from more than 16,000 dealers in total for about three million vehicle sales for new and pre-owned units. It is also collecting publicly available sales data from almost all major car manufacturers. Within their maps, you can set data intervals for comparison.

The impact of COVID19 on the trading markets really started to take shape in mid-March, which is when many states started to put in place procedures and ordered the closure of all non-essential companies.

If we take a look at the national sales of new cars from April 14 to 14 and compare that it varies from February 13 to March 13, we see a decline in national sales that averages 36 per cent. one hundred. However, if you look at the more densely populated areas of the Northwest and West Coast, vehicle sales are down by more than 69 percent in some areas, with most regions seeing drops by about 50 percent.

Changing the comparison in the first weeks of April and looking back to the last weeks of March, there is a continuous decline in new vehicle sales in those high population regions and an average national decline in sales of 20 per cent. one hundred. However, there are some surprising areas of sales growth in places like Nevada and South Dakota.

You can also collect state sales data for all major brands and see which manufacturers have been most impacted by COVID-19. If we examine our original date range and compare the time period from March 14th to April 14th to March 13th to March 13th, you can see that the specific luxury brands Jaguar Land Rover and BMW have taken the hardest.

Using the same date intervals for comparison you can also see how much the abandoned car market is even more dramatic than new cars. The national average fell 44 percent.

When you examine the sales data of state-of-the-art used vehicles in these periods, you can see that almost every brand has taken a very similar percentage of sales for their owned units. Although JLR took the worst drop in new car sales, it had the lowest impact on pre-ownership.

I’m sure consumers might see this data as a way to see where potential businesses are, thinking that negotiations in the states that have the most impact may be more likely to give better prices. Unfortunately, knowing how many sales have been lost will not result in additional leverage for prices, especially since many of the hardest-hit states like Pennsylvania have banned most of their dealerships from operating in sales capacity. .

However, in the coming months as the states begin to slowly reopen this data will be interesting to look at in terms of sales recovery. It may also help determine the use of motor vehicles in incentives and reimbursements in certain areas. If you want to make your own comparisons regarding sales data in established terms, be sure to check out the Foureyes interactive map.

