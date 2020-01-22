This Indie Horror Game has confront me with my fear of death

I’m terrified of my body. The big accumulation on my stomach. My little arms. I’ve always hated to concentrate on it and especially to question the internal functions. Doctors scare me for this reason. I assume my body is trying to kill me; looking inside seems an excessive punishment. I have long searched for ways to improve my relationship with my body. Some of them have even worked. But this is still my standard when I look at my skin, when I think of my organs, my blood. Terror.

In The Space Between, Martin, the player’s character, is an architect. He imagines his buildings as bodies in which he can live. The game, a short horror title from Christoph Frey, who was recently nominated for the prestigious Nuovo Award at the Independent Games Festival, is restless about the bodies that Martin builds and in which he lives. In an early scene, often repeated in the game as a sort of motif, Martin and his friend Daniel play as children. Martin is in a blanket fort. He extends his hand to touch the blanket and urges Daniel, who is outside the fort, to do the same. “What do you feel?” Martin asks. He or the blanket? Daniel says both. It is a strange, immaterial form of intimacy – touching without touching. Although you play in the scene as Martin, you never see his arm or his hand. As for the code of the game, he has no body at all.

Being terrified of your body really means being terrified. I fell in spirals when I was a kid, usually when I tried to go to sleep. I would imagine death and become nothing, and I would feel that this creeping fear touches me. I would run to my mother, but she had no idea how to comfort me. I would curl up in her arms and ask her what came after death and why we should die, and she would have no answer. There is no escaping. When I concentrate, I feel the terror coming back. I do not wanna die. I don’t want the void. I usually try not to think about it.

Martin is afraid of intimacy, which also looks like being terrified of dying. Fearful proximity is almost always about fear of loss. He has another friend in the story, Clara. They meet after a joint round of people watching. Martin brings her to a theater that he is building – his latest creation, a huge, deformed piece of concrete and metal. He shows her his room below the stage, where he apparently lived while the structure is being built. He points out that people sometimes call the space under the stage ‘hell’. There Clara and Martin almost touch each other, they almost share intimacy. But they never quite get there. And then the reality of the game falls apart.

I write indirectly about The Space Between because it is an indirect game. It is slow and unstable. Much of it is included in an elliptical, heavily thematic dialogue about walls and boundaries, bodies and performances. But all dialogue is distributed as incredibly slow-moving text, with no real indication of who is talking. It tries the patience of the player, creates a constant feeling of discomfort. The rest of the game is spent moving around environments created by Frey with distorted PlayStation 1-style art, giving the whole feel of moving through a vague VHS surveillance tape. Everything in this game is aloof and uncomfortable. The entire creation is infused with the fear and pain of a body that you do not understand, and a hand that you cannot touch.

In one of the disturbing vignettes of the game, Martin visits Daniel’s grave while he is cremated. Martin’s friend is dead. Martin reaches out to touch the chest. There is no one left to reach back. The horror of The Space Between is that they have never touched each other.

