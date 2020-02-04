This identity activist wants to make Facebook superfluous

Kaliya Young does not want to take Facebook apart. She wants to make it unnecessary.

She was an Olympic-level water polo player for Canada, but in 2002 Hodgkin’s lymphoma was diagnosed. Recently graduated from college and living in the San Francisco Bay Area, she went through months of radiation and chemotherapy that undermined her physical strength. In the mid-twenties, far from home, no longer an athlete, Young felt intensely alone.

But she dreamed of human connection. When she came out of treatment, she focused on activism in the environment, social justice and technology. However, she felt she was splitting her energy. “Chopping my environmental activist myself because I am in six organizations makes no sense,” says Young. “We can’t build strength that way.”

Young became interested in the idea of ​​creating uniform digital identities that could easily be moved between different online platforms. “I understood how critical it was that we had to own our own digital self to build movements and improve our communities,” she says. So she started a blog in 2005, calling it identitywoman.net.

She warned people about the dangers of external companies, such as Google or Facebook, control over individual digital identities. “The current image of identity on the internet is that the individual is under those existing hierarchies of identifiers,” she says. “I have a Twitter account on Twitter, a LinkedIn account on LinkedIn. That part means that I am under it. They determine my digital self. I do not own or manage my identity, they belong to Facebook. “

She wants to be able to take her identity from Facebook to Google to her doctor’s office to her couch, with the same ease that she can connect any electrical device to a wall outlet. And she doesn’t want a company or government to have the authority to follow, cancel or suspend her. But to get what she wants, Young has to add a new layer to internet protocols. That is what she has been working on for the past 15 years.

The internet is built on technical standards, such as TCP / IP for sending data or SMTP for e-mail. These standards are decentralized, meaning that no company owns and controls them. Everyone can develop a product and connect to it. That’s why many different companies can build their own email clients, such as Gmail and Outlook and Yahoo Mail, and they can all send emails to each other. Facebook and Google Search, on the other hand, are walled gardens. They store user data on their platforms to sell advertisements.

The development of standards is equal parts of technology and politics. Representatives from different companies must come together and agree on how a new technology should work. These people are not elected, but the process of passing standards by bodies such as IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force) or W3C (World Wide Web Consortium) is not entirely unequal to parliament sending a law. It includes meetings and telephone conversations and negotiations.

That is where Young enters. She has a background in environmental activism and she has built a career as a freewheeling community organizer for identity technology. She does research. She writes white papers and op-eds. She introduces people to each other. She advises everyone from the US government to small technical startups for Microsoft. At many meetings she was the only woman in the room. People got to know her as ‘Identity Woman’.

The most important thing is that Young has created a space for standard work, twice a year, every year. In 2005 she co-founded the Internet Identity Workshop (IIW) with Phil Windley and Doc Searls. Every six months, a few hundred identity fans come to the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, where they work together on identity standards and technology.

