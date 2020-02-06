This huge sale of Dyson vacuum cleaners gives spring (cleaning) fever

To let you know, if you buy something here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

It’s no secret that Dyson makes some of the most powerful (and coolest) vacuum cleaners out there. It is also no secret that you can easily spend your entire tax refund (and some more) on one of those bad guys. With the most expensive you get a staggering $ 700, which is a lot of money that you could spend on * literally something else *.

Fortunately, Amazon has decided to give shoppers some leeway with temporary discounts of up to 37% on certain Dyson vacuum cleaners, including stick, upright, bus and handheld models. If you start drawing up a game plan for your spring cleaning projects – it’s almost that time of the year again, people – now’s your chance to score a striking premium vacuum for sale. (And although we would still not consider them ‘cheap’, even with Amazon’s write-downs, they are certainly better value for money than normal.)

Below we have collected the four best deals in each category of vacuum cleaners:

With a weight of only 5.05 pounds, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead is an ultra-light cordless vacuum cleaner with three power settings, an inconspicuous motorized cleaning head and a fully sealed filter system that can capture particles up to 0.3 microns. (For the context, one micron equals 1 / 25,000 inch.) Conveniently, you can loosen that cleaner head and wand to turn this thing into a hand vacuum cleaner that makes your car a breeze.

The Cyclone V10 Motorhead usually sells for $ 499.99, but Amazon has it on sale for just $ 348.80 – a saving of just over $ 150. Get it here.

View other Dyson stick vacuum cleaners on sale:

Touted as “the only vacuum with zero filter maintenance” at the release a few years ago, the upright vacuum cleaner Dyson Big Ball Animal uses so-called cyclone technology to automatically separate microscopic dust from the air stream, preventing suction loss – no filter pads, bags or cartridges required. This is a great option for pet-friendly homes as it includes a tangle-free Turbine tool that effortlessly removes hair from carpets and upholstery.

Grab the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Upright Vacuum for just $ 439, a decrease of $ 260.99 compared to its $ 699.99 MSRP.

View other Dyson standing vacuum cleaners on sale:

The Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal is a beast of a canister vacuum cleaner with the same filter-free cyclone technology as the Cinetic Big Ball Animal standing vacuum cleaner (above). It has a 0.42 gallon capacity, a rotating handle and a stick with 360-degree articulation and a huge range of up to 35 feet, and you can get it here for just $ 399 – that’s $ 200.99 on the usual retail price of $ 599.99.

The brand’s Big Ball Multi Floor model is the only other Dyson bus vacuum cleaner on sale now – get it here for just $ 288.49 or 28% off the suggested retail price of $ 399.99.

This is actually the only deal on a Dyson hand vacuum cleaner that is now available, but it is a good one. This puppy comes with three different tools – a motorized mini tool, a combination tool and a slit tool – that make it easy to clean narrow corners and holes, and it offers up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction at the same time. You can order one here for $ 168.49, which is around $ 32 off of its $ 199.99 MSRP.

