This huge 65-inch Samsung 4K TV is only $ 478 for Christmas

Who said buying a new television had to be expensive? Just look at the 65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV. It is now on sale at Walmart for just $ 478 – a decrease of $ 320 compared to the usual $ 798. Best of all is that the retailer offers it through its flexible 12-month financing plan, making it for only $ 47 per month at the center of your home entertainment setup.

Aimed at the average viewer looking for a portal in the wonderful world of streaming, the 65-inch Samsung NU6900 has everything you need to show the latest must-see on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix or a host of others -demand services directly from the box. That's right – you can start The Witcher without connecting a set-top box or streaming stick.

Because it is a 4K TV, it is armed with all the core features you would expect, including a UHD engine for transforming both HD and Full HD content to a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, so that everything on it screen appears in the best possible light. It is also decked out with HDR10 +, which can be invoked to get even more details out of the scene.

To put this deal in the right context, Walmart has the 60-inch Vizio E series for $ 430 – a 4K TV that the Samsung NU6900 does not match in terms of image quality and reliability (it is not uncommon for Samsung owners to show their TV & # 39; s for half a decade or more). Not to mention: you also get five centimeters of more valuable real estate with the Samsung.

Still not sure? This is what a customer had to say:

I got this TV as an upgrade from a Vizio. This is my very first 4K TV and let me tell you … I couldn't be happier with my purchase. I love this TV! The image is great and the same goes for the sound.

But with a 65-inch screen, the Samsung NU6900 does not fit through everyone's door, let alone on the wall. If you're looking for something small, there are now several other 4K TV deals available, ranging from a 49-inch Samsung NU6900 to a 55-inch LG C9 OLED. The highlight? A 55-inch Toshiba Fire TV edition for $ 330, a drop of $ 120.

Not sure what an indispensable 4K TV is? Consult our TV buying guide.

