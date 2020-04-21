This History Expert Context At Old AMC Commercials Is The Nerdiest Thing Youll See All Day

American Motorsport TV producer and American Motors expert, Joe Ligo, knows more about the extinct / current part of the FCA (if that’s what you prefer to think about it) Kenosha’s headquartered car company I know that. That’s why it should come as no surprise that it has somehow made a string of old AMC trades much more interesting by providing a clear historical context.

I also respect people like Ligo. He spends much of his time interviewing former AMC employees, digitizing old marketing documents, downloading awesome footage from old laserdiscs, and sharing his findings with the world.

AMC wasn’t exactly a mainstream car company even in its beginning, and now that it’s gone, it’s a relatively small blip on the radars of most Americans. However, it was an amazing company, and I’m thrilled people like Joe Ligo are working to preserve his legacy.

This video that the historian uploaded at the end of last month is much more than a typical “See these old ad spots!” mashup. Includes fun (and often enviable) marketing visuals, but also Ligo’s commentary, which provides great historical context. Ligo discusses the actors in the commercials, he remembers how he learned in an interview with former AMC CEO Joe Cappy that – he seems to be riding in a bush is not particularly comfortable, he talks about why AMC featured a Mercedes in an Eagle commercial, it talks about how Dodge prioritized its Dakota and brought an end to the Comanche, and much, much more.

Basically a 20 minute video of an AMC nerd (I say compliment!) Driving an old AMC Ambassador, talking about old AMC ads. It’s the most geeky thing, Jalopnik-y I can imagine, so I have no choice but to share.

.