This hilarious custom Nissan Versa has a ridiculous mod that I had never seen before

The Nissan Versa, despite its very reasonable price and possession of four wheels and an engine, has never been a popular choice for modders, perhaps because it is a fairly heartless transport device. That did not prevent a Craigslist seller from modifying the garbage of a 2012 Nissan Versa S, in a way that includes a strange and confusing mod, of which I am not sure that it has graced a car in the history of August from Shit to Cars.

The modified Versa is called the "Yenko Edition", probably in reference to the highly modified Yenko Camaros that produce about 1,000 horsepower, just so that there is no confusion, this Versa generates a little more than 1/10 of that number.

The seller is aware that the appearance of the car is writing checks that the powertrain cannot collect, and mentions that the car is a "sheep with wolf clothes," since it retains the four-cylinder unmodified four-liter Versa, although there is at least a five-speed manual.

But here is the real part of the crazy:

Check it out? That is a false differential. I think this is the first time I see a car with a fake differential. I have to donate accessories to the owner of this car for taking that extra step to really sell the idea that this was not just any old and versatile FWD Versa, but to suggest, through this deep and wild cut of a fake thing to stick on a car, which had a completely different RWD drive train packed there.

Looking at the Versa rear axle, you can see that it is just a single beam axle, but it provides a nice flat surface to weld a small plate there, and on that plate, you can screw a good chrome differential rear cover, which seems to be what this rascal did.

I have to admit that it is the exaggerated but strangely subtle absurd qualities about this nonsense that I like. The hood's scoop is ridiculously glued, but I like the wheel / tire combination, the fringe is in good taste, and that false difference only gives everyone a really nice WTF quality, often absent from Versas.

It feels like a shrinking Mercury Mercury, more or less. Therefore, if you need a cheap traveler who is good on gasoline but cannot stand the idea of ​​someone realizing that you are driving an FWD car, I think you are lucky.

(thanks, JK!)

