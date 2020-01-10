This happens with your Windows 7 PC on January 15, 2020

Loading...

(This message was originally published in December 2019. It was updated on January 10, 2020.)

Microsoft has warned Windows 7 users last year that after January 14, 2020, they will no longer receive free security updates for the operating system. Although users can continue to use Windows 7 after that date, they are more sensitive to potential security issues. To hammer that point home, Microsoft plans to deliver a new pop-up notification to users of Windows 7 on January 15, 2020.

Microsoft has regularly delivered warning notifications to Windows 7 Home and many Pro users about the upcoming end date of the support date on January 14. But on January 15, the company sends a full-screen notification to those who are still running the operating system to make it clear that “your Windows 7 PC no longer has support.” Note: “The message does not appear on machines that are members of the domain or machines in kiosk mode,” the KB article says.

As it has done since last year, Microsoft is giving this new nagging message to Windows 7 users by making it part of a patch update package. The upcoming notification is embedded in the monthly update package KB4530734, which Microsoft made available to users of Windows 7 SP1 on December 10 as part of Patch Tuesday updates. This patch is designed to configure Windows 7 PCs that receive it to display the January 15 notification from that date.

The full-screen warning on January 15 will tell users that their PCs are more vulnerable to viruses and malware due to no security updates, no software updates, and no technical support. It will say that “Microsoft strongly recommends using Windows 10 on a new PC for the latest security features and protection against harmful software.”

Those who see the full screen warning have three options: Remember later; Learn more; or don’t remember. If users don’t click on the “Don’t remember me” button and simply close the screen, they keep nagging.

In April 2019, Microsoft began to proactively notify Windows 7 Home users via a pop-up of the impending end of the Windows 7 support deadline. From October, Microsoft also began delivering pop-ups about the end of Windows 7 support. Pro devices that were not members of the domain.

Microsoft will continue to provide security updates for Windows 7 for up to three years to business users who purchase comprehensive security updates for each of their operating system PCs. It also offers Windows 7 security updates at no extra cost for three years for users who purchase Windows Virtual Desktop. Office 365 ProPlus continues to work on devices with Windows 7 Extended security updates until January 2023, Microsoft officials have said.

Google has announced that it will continue to support its Chrome browser on Windows 7 until at least July 2021. Microsoft officials have yet to say how long they will continue to support the new Chromium-based Edge browser on Windows 7.