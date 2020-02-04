This happens when you take risks, GM

The first production Corvette.Photo: Chevy

According to Chevy, production started today on Corvette 2020, following a strike-related delay and the need to finish the last 2019 Corvettes and reprocess the factory. GM expects to make around 40,000 new “Vettes, which are all sold out,” the company claimed. There is also that new electric Hummer that will change the way we think about electric SUVs. Do you see what happens when you take a risk once or twice, GM?

Now you could say that these are not risks at all, and if they are, they are small. That is because the C8 would always sell well the first year on the market, helped by the fact that it happened to be a mid-engine and for a base price of $ 59,995 there is virtually no car like this.

Meanwhile, GM is re-introducing Hummer into a market that can’t get enough of big and stupid SUVs. The fact that it is electric is almost beside the point because this thing will not be sold in large volumes and GM’s strategy seems to be the flagship for a new line of electric trucks and SUVs instead.

And it is true that for a normal car company none of these vehicles seems too revolutionary, but this is GM we are talking about, a company whose idea of ​​risk occasionally orders seafood from Applebee. GM has historically noticeably changed as a company when the federal government ordered it or went bankrupt.

All this means the fact that it has invented a mid-engined Corvette after about five decades of flirting – and is on the rise so far – is impressive, even if GM has not yet reached the finish. GM had to teach themselves how to build this thing, and it wouldn’t be shocking if they didn’t get everything right right away, just like they didn’t get everything right the first time the Pontiac Fiero started.

Furthermore, the styling of the C8 is also a risk, and not the right kind. GM apparently goes after a younger generation of Corvette buyers with the C8, but the styling was not as updated as … refined. The styling scans less as “cool, possibly even hip” and more only as “Corvette”. The same can in fact be said of the new Hummer.

And those claims that the C8 is sold out this year? It turned out that GM was referring to reservations – which anyone can do online for free – and not to actual sales, as Roadshow reported in December.

Nevertheless, since the reborn Camaro, the C8 and Hummer have generated a more up-to-date buzz from every GM car. In a few years, as soon as the shine is gone and the sales figures stabilize in something more consistent, we know if GM’s bets on the C8 and Hummer have paid off. But at least it did something interesting for once.

