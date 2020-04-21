This “Guardians Of The Galaxy” character inspired James Gunn’s playlist

(Photo via: Disney)

Guardians of the universe director James Gunn is known for its saturation Wonder movies with a variety of music. From pop to rock to soul, music always plays a major role in his films.

This week, Gunn has taken the importance of music in the Guardians Of The Galaxy universe to a whole new level with his latest creation.

Read more: This is when Bandcamp plans to forgo all their costs again

Inspired by the late Guardians Of The Galaxy character Meredith Quill, Gunn has one Spotify playlist for fans of Marvel Universe to enjoy.

The first film revealed that Peter Quill (aka Star lord) grew up with a single mother named Meredith. After she tragically passed away, the audience witnessed Quill, played by Chris Pratt, rocking to mixtapes gifted by his late mother.

Now Meredith Quill is the inspiration for Gunn’s latest playlist. The playlist contains several songs that Gunn thinks she loved.

Gunn recorded it Instagram to talk extensively about the inspiration of the playlist.

“Today I added Meredith Quill’s Complete Awesome Mix to my Spotify account to enjoy” he continues social media. “This is part of the song list that Meredith Quill loved that I chose the songs for the soundtracks of the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 1 and 2.”

In addition to songs that viewers will recognize from the movies, Gunn has also included songs that didn’t make the cut.

Some of these songs nearly made it to the movie. (She’s gone) and others I’ve always wanted to use, but who never could find the right place for them, ” he says.

Read more: Pete Wentz has plans for new music and it’s not a Fall Out Boy

Meredith Quill’s Complete Awesome Mix features artists such as Patti Smith, David Bowie, Blondie, Queen and more. Many listeners will be familiar with some of the songs, such as “Heart Of Glass”, “Somebody To Love” and more.

For the Suicide Squad director, Gunn’s wanted to create a playlist of upbeat songs for everyone to enjoy. He ended his Instagram post on the playlist with the following:

Whatever the case, I never intended to share these songs because I could use them in future movies, ”he says. “I think the need for all of us to have some joy in these difficult times outweighs all of that.”

Check out the playlist here or below!

Because of the persistent COVID-19 pandemic, Disney shared that the release dates for several movies have shifted. For the time being, Gunn has assured Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is still slated for the 2022 release date. However, Disney has stated that more movies may have changed release dates in the future.

What is your favorite song on Meredith Quill’s Complete Awesome Mix? Let us know in the comments below!

See more: 10 surprising artists you don’t believe appeared on the cover of AP

OutKast, number 153, April 2001