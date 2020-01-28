AGT: Champions season 2 continued on Monday evening when the fourth week of preliminary work began. This was the last week before the semi-finals. Some acts played their A game, while others did not do so well with the judges.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQyOoKPx8Pk [/ embed]

This year, ten acts will compete against each other in each preliminary round. Three of them move into the semi-finals, while a Golden Buzzer Act comes straight to the final. Check out the fourth week’s performances.

THE AGT CHAMPIONS ‘NEW VOTING SYSTEM EXPLAINED

Check out the 4th round of AGT Champions

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pli_oYxIheQ [/ embed]

Christian and Percy

Christian used to do his acrobatic routine at AGT with his dog Scooby, who is now retired. He now performs with Percy and the couple have a show in Las Vegas. Christian did gymnastics, with Percy crawling over him or balancing on his feet and back. The judges praised her and Simon Cowell described Percy as a “star”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVVO9SdsqHU [/ embed]

Voices of service

This group of singing army veterans made it into the top 5 on AGT last season. They received an amazing response from many viewers suffering from PTSD. The group said they want to win this time. They played Kodaline’s “Brother” tonight. Alesha Dixon told them: “The soul only bursts out of all of you.” Heidi Klum called her voices “weapons of inspiration” and “weapons of hope”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTC72MQFXrw [/ embed]

JJ Pantano

The 7-year-old took part in Australia’s Got Talent and received the Golden Summer. The judges expected him to sing, but instead he played a comedy and roasted each of the judges and hosts Terry Crews. He even joked about Simon’s “new look”! Heidi called him “hilarious” and a “little star”. Howie said he wanted to grow up to be “as funny as you”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=faZNuNl2hIM [/ embed]

Emil Rengle

This high-heeled dancer is the first openly gay candidate in Romania’s Got Talent to win. On his AGT debut, Emil danced to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”. Simon and Howie buzzed him in the middle of the show. They said it wasn’t good enough for champions, although Alesha told him that women will understand what it’s like to dance in high heels.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-YoY0bWqtA [/ embed]

Golden summer: silhouettes

Howie was excited to see this shadow dance group back on the show, saying that he’s been measuring every similar act on them since they appeared in season 6. The group came in second and now they are back to win. Tonight, they wrote an emotional story about the connection between a dog and a human. Simon said it was “why we did this show”. Alesha loved it so much that she hit the Golden Summer.

MEET THE SILHOUETTE: 5 FACTS ABOUT THE SHADOW DANCE GROUP ABOUT AGT CHAMPIONS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwUiJy6L1vg [/ embed]

Bring King Joseph

The violinist of the 13th season from AGT took third place. He talked about his life with neuropathy, a nervous illness. He bought health insurance after appearing on the show and said he had more “strength” to pursue his dream. Tonight he played an original song, started with the audience and made his way to the stage. Alesha said she loved Brian’s “energy”. Simon said he was capable of something “different” even though he said he was one of the most talented musicians who have ever been on the show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gLOF8kZZXI [/ embed]

Connie Talbot

This young singer was the runner-up in the first season of Britain’s Got Talent when she was 6 years old. Connie is now 19 and has released four albums. At AGT she played an original song on the piano. Heidi said her voice was “beautiful” and said the song was a perfect first dance song at a wedding. Simon said she “made it”. Alesha called it a “full circle moment”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6M2X05S4Uw [/ embed]

Sandou Trio Russian bar

This acrobatic act was eliminated in the semi-finals of the sixth season after a strange appearance on the head of a piano. Cassie Sandou said she was “embarrassed” after they were eliminated, but they are back to receive “redemption”. Alesha said that they “don’t play” and that they “came here to win”. Simon called it “absolutely incredible” and said it was the best of the night.

SANDOU TRIO RUSSIAN BAR: 6 FACTS ABOUT THIS UNIQUE AGT CHAMPIONS-ACT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KCEFF1MuyDQ [/ embed]

Bars & melody

This vocal and rap duo performed at BGT as a young teenager and received the Golden Summer from Simon. They reached third place and are ready to enter the American stage. Tonight they performed an original song together. Howie was thrilled and said it was nothing he had never seen before. Alesha said they seemed nervous, but she liked the song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zs9rAnSBqCk [/ embed]

Strauss-snake

The contortionist won Africa’s Got Talent in 2017. He says that winning AGT would be the “biggest dream of his life”. He started his career performing on the street and was arrested several times. Tonight, he surprised the AGT judges by putting his body in impossible positions and moving his shoulders. Heidi said he was “on a different level”. Howie joked that he would “bend back” to win. Simon called it “one of my favorite things to do tonight”.

Results of the fourth round of the “AGT Champions”

The super fans have selected two acts to enter the semi-finals, along with a Judges’ Choice Act. The Superfan poll started tonight Strauss-snake and Sandou Trio Russian barwhile the judge decided to sit down JJ Pantano by. The silhouettesIn the meantime, thanks to its golden buzzer, it goes straight to the finals.

, [TagsToTranslate] agt